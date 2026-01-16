The mask is off.

Nearly 100 House Democrats, led by Rep. Ilhan Omar and the now mainstream left, have announced they will not fund immigration enforcement. This is not a policy disagreement — it is an act of deliberate sabotage against the United States.

Let’s stop pretending otherwise.

Immigration enforcement is the last thin line between order and anarchy at the border. By threatening to defund it, Democrats are choosing chaos on purpose. They are choosing cartel rule over American law. They are choosing activist applause over the safety of citizens.

This isn’t compassion. It’s treason.

Every country on earth enforces its borders. Only in today’s Democrat Party is enforcement treated as immoral, officers treated as criminals, and illegal entry treated as a human right. Their message couldn’t be clearer.

The consequences are already written in blood. Fentanyl flooding across the border has killed more Americans than any foreign war in modern history. Human trafficking is exploding. Women and children are abused, raped, and discarded by smugglers — the very smugglers Democrats empower with their open-border ideology.

And now Democrats want to pull the plug on the only people trying to stop it. Let that sink in.

Defunding immigration enforcement punishes border agents on the ground. It punishes sheriffs, nurses, teachers, and working families forced to absorb the fallout. It punishes legal immigrants who followed the rules and now watch them shredded.

Progressives claim this is about “justice.” That’s a lie. Justice means laws enforced equally. What Democrats want is selective lawlessness, where ideology determines which laws count and which are ignored.

This is the same party that defunded police, excused riots, and watched cities burn — now exporting that failure nationwide. They tried it in Minneapolis. They tried it in San Francisco. They tried it in New York. Crime rose, communities suffered, and they learned nothing.

Now they want to do it to the border.

Let’s be blunt: refusing to fund immigration enforcement is not governing — it is dereliction of duty at the very least, and undoubtedly treason. Members of Congress swear an oath to uphold the Constitution, not dismantle it when enforcement offends a voting block you are trying to purchase solely for your party’s advantage, and the crowd of worthless, bile known as activists.

If Republicans ever proposed defunding the FBI or the military during a crisis, Democrats would call it treason. Yet when Democrats defund border enforcement during the worst border collapse in U.S. history, the media calls it “progressive activism.”

Enough.

Americans did not vote for open borders. We did not vote for fentanyl deaths. We did not vote for cartel control. We did not vote for lawlessness disguised as virtue.

We voted for a government that protects its citizens — and that starts with enforcing the law.

If Democrats refuse to fund immigration enforcement, voters should remember exactly who chose ideology over country. Who sided with chaos over order. Who decided that America’s borders, laws, and lives were expendable.

This November, there’s only one way to restore sanity.

Defund the chaos. Defeat the Democrats. Vote Republican.

Otherwise, there’s this little obligation we, the people have located in the Declaration of Independence. Democrats might want to look that over.

