The people of Minnesota didn’t imagine the sticker shock—they were handed it. And now, after a tied vote in the Minnesota House Transportation Committee kills yet another attempt to fix it, we’re being told to simply live with it.

Let’s call this what it is: a DFL-created problem followed by a DFL refusal to fix it.

In 2023, Democrats running the Minnesota Legislature made a deliberate choice. They raised the vehicle tab tax rate and, more insidiously, rigged the depreciation formula so your car holds an artificially high value on paper. The result? You’re not just paying more—you’re being taxed on a number that doesn’t reflect reality. As even critics inside the Capitol have pointed out, after three years a car might realistically lose around 40% of its value, yet under the state’s formula it barely drops at all.

That’s not a glitch. That’s DFL policy. DFL greed.

And when lawmakers tried to roll it back—even modestly—the effort was blocked. Not defeated in a landslide. Not rejected by voters. Stopped cold by a tied committee vote in a divided House, where inaction conveniently preserves the status quo. A status quo that keeps the money flowing for Minnesota government greed.

Supporters of the current system hide behind a familiar line: “We need the revenue.” Roads, bridges, infrastructure. Well, why didn’t they spend part of that 19 billion dollar budget surplus on infrastructure? They had more than enough to fix every infrastructure need in the state and have plenty left over. What happened to that money? None of our needs were met, where did it go? Somalia?

When government grows, it rarely asks where it can tighten its belt. It looks for new ways to reach into yours. In this case, it found a perfect vehicle—literally. Registration fees are easy to increase, hard to track, and nearly impossible to avoid. You can’t opt out. You can’t shop around. You just pay. Neat little racket the DFL has, huh?

Across the state, drivers are opening renewal notices that don’t make sense—tabs staying flat or even rising while their vehicles age. That disconnect has eroded trust.

The failure of this latest bill sends a clear message: relief is not a priority.

Instead, lawmakers defending the increase warn of budget gaps—hundreds of millions over several years—if fees are reduced. I call bullshit.

If the DFL hadn’t have blown that budget surplus on completely unnecessary bullshit, we wouldn’t be having this conversation.

This is the broader pattern: create a costly policy, normalize it, and then declare it untouchable because too much depends on it. Meanwhile, the people footing the bill are told there’s no alternative. Once again, that’s total DFL bullshit.

We aren’t asking for a free ride, we aren’t all Democrats, what we’re asking for is a fair one. A system that reflects real vehicle values. A tax structure that’s transparent. A DFL government that doesn’t quietly rewrite formulas to extract more money while hoping no one notices.

The committee vote may have stalled reform, but it didn’t end the issue. If anything, it sharpened it. Because every renewal notice that arrives in the mail is a reminder: this wasn’t inevitable. It was chosen.

And it can be unchosen on November 3rd. I strongly suggest we do just that.

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