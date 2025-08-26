Democrats have a new election strategy: pretend they’re not the party of woke nonsense. According to a leaked memo from the center-left think tank Third Way, liberals have been told to ditch 45 words and phrases that make them sound like “enforcers of wokeness.” Translation: stop talking like the campus radicals you’ve spent the last decade pandering to.

The fact that Democrats even need this memo is proof of their problem. For years, they’ve shoved identity politics down America’s throat, lecturing ordinary people about “privilege,” “microaggressions,” and “intersectionality.” They demanded that we say “birthing person” instead of “mother” and “justice-involved individual” instead of criminal. They invented terms like “Latinx” that actual Hispanic Americans never asked for—and overwhelmingly reject. Now, with voters turning on them, they suddenly want to talk like normal human beings again. Nice try.

Here’s the truth: this isn’t about language. It’s about an ideology that sees America as irredeemably racist, sexist, and oppressive—and demands constant linguistic gymnastics to prove your moral purity. Democrats embraced this ideology because it played well with the Twitter mob, Ivy League elites, and the HR departments of woke corporations. But in the real world? People hate it.

And why wouldn’t they? Working families struggling to pay for groceries and gas don’t want lectures on “cultural appropriation.” Parents worried about their kids’ education don’t want teachers obsessing over pronouns and “gender-affirming care.” Communities plagued by crime don’t want politicians who call criminals “justice-involved individuals.”They want law and order, not linguistic acrobatics.

Now Democrats think they can win back voters by swapping out words? Please. You can put lipstick on a pig, but it’s still a pig. This is the same party that defunded police, locked down schools, and opened the border—and they want you to believe the problem is that they said “safe space” too many times.

Republicans should hammer this point every chance they get: Democrats aren’t just using bad language—they’re pushing bad ideas. Sanitizing the words won’t change the fact that they stand for policies that weaken our families, our communities, and our country. Voters deserve honesty. If Democrats want to keep talking like woke activists, fine—let them. It just makes our job easier.

Because here’s the bottom line: Americans don’t want a party that treats common sense like a hate crime. They want leaders who speak plainly, tell the truth, and put America first. That’s why Democrats are terrified of 2026—and why no memo will save them.

