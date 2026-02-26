Apparently, Minnesota has discovered a revolutionary new fraud-prevention strategy: feelings.

According to a recent fraud-prevention review, the state Department of Human Services explicitly “emphasized compassion over compliance.” Translation: the rulebook took a back seat to “feelings.”

Compassion is a virtue. It is admirable. It is essential in human relationships. It is not, however, an internal control.

Taxpayer-funded programs are governed by statutes, eligibility criteria, documentation requirements, and audit standards. Those things exist for a reason. They are not cruel. They are not heartless. They are the minimum safeguards between public dollars and opportunists who view government programs as a blank check.

When leadership signals to staff that “compassion” should outweigh compliance, it sends a message: move the money first, ask questions later—if ever.

We’ve seen how this story ends. Minnesota’s oversight failures during pandemic-era spending—most notably the massive fraud exposed within programs overseen by the Minnesota Department of Education—were not caused by an excess of paperwork. They were caused by a collapse of basic verification and accountability. Similarly, the Minnesota Department of Human Services has faced repeated criticism over lax controls and improper payments.

And now we learn that inside DHS, the operating philosophy was to “emphasize compassion over compliance.”

That may sound noble in a press release. It sounds less noble when auditors are tallying losses of taxpayer dollars.

Public servants swear an oath to uphold the law—not to reinterpret it through the lens of sentiment. Compliance isn’t cruelty. It’s stewardship. Every dollar lost to fraud is a dollar unavailable for families who truly qualify.

The real irony? Weak oversight hurts the very people compassion is supposed to protect.

