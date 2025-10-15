Derek Chauvin’s fight for a fair trial
Derek Chauvin did not murder George Floyd
Months ago, around the time of the five-year anniversary of the George Floyd riots, there was talk of a presidential pardon for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who along with three other officers was convicted of charges stemming from the death of George Floyd.
Chauvin has spent years in prison and a pardon would have been something to hope for. However, Chauvin’s attorney, Greg Joseph, has ignored the talk and remained focused on something else: getting him a fair, impartial trial.
Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.