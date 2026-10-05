Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

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Phil Hannum
Oct 5

ICF/MR was a Jimmy Carter initiative from ‘78-‘79.

From AI

The Intermediate Care Facilities for Individuals with Mental Retardation (ICF/MR) program—now officially referred to as ICF/IID (Individuals with Intellectual Disabilities)—played a monumental role in the deinstitutionalization movement. While it successfully shifted tens of thousands of individuals out of abusive, isolated state institutions, critics and historians argue that the broader deinstitutionalization movement ultimately contributed to a never-ending homeless problem due to a severe lack of long-term community support.

Here is a breakdown of how a program designed for liberation tied into a modern housing and mental health crisis.

1. The Success: Emptying the Institutions

Established by Congress in 1971, the ICF/MR program was created to fund smaller, community-based residential facilities. It was highly successful at its primary objective:

• Mass Discharge: In the mid-20th century, hundreds of thousands of Americans lived in overcrowded, neglectful state asylums and institutions. ICF/MR funding allowed states to downsize and close these facilities.

• Higher Standards of Care: The program mandated strict federal oversight, active treatment, and individualized care plans, vastly improving the quality of life for residents compared to legacy state institutions.

• Shift to Community Living: It sparked the rise of group homes and specialized care centers, proving that individuals with severe cognitive and developmental disabilities could thrive outside institutional walls.

2. The Downside: How It Fueled Homelessness

The crisis of homelessness did not happen because institutions closed, but because the safety net to replace them was never fully realized. The transition created several systemic gaps:

• The "Transinstitutionalization" Effect: While the ICF/MR framework worked well for intellectual and developmental disabilities, the parallel deinstitutionalization of individuals with chronic mental illness lacked equivalent, structured funding. Many individuals were discharged into communities with nowhere to go.

• Severe Underfunding of Community Resources: The original vision was that closing institutions would free up state funds to build robust mental health clinics, supportive housing, and social services. Instead, those funds were often absorbed back into state budgets, leaving communities starved for resources.

• The "Olmstead" Backlash & Waitlists: As legal mandates (like the Supreme Court's Olmstead decision) pushed for less restrictive environments, states shifted from ICFs to Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) waivers. However, HCBS waivers are not an entitlement; today, hundreds of thousands of people sit on years-long waitlists for housing and care, leaving families stranded and individuals vulnerable to housing instability.

• The Criminal Justice and Street Pipeline: Without institutional beds or adequate community group homes, the street and the prison system became the default "asylums" of the late 20th and 21st centuries.

Direct Comparison: The Intent vs. The Reality

Factor The ICF/MR Intent The Modern Reality

Housing Small, structured community group homes. Massive shortage of affordable, supportive housing.

Funding Federal Medicaid matching to ensure high-quality care. Long waitlists for community waivers; fragmented state budgets.

Independence Integration into local communities. Vulnerability to exploitation, poverty, and street homelessness.

Care Continuity Strict, mandated "active treatment" plans. Disjointed outpatient care where individuals frequently fall through the cracks.

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