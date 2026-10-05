Derek Faulkner

The recent deadly attack at a Minneapolis residential mental health facility involving Derek Faulkner exposes a broken system that prioritizes ideology over public safety and the genuine needs of the severely mentally ill. On September 28, 2026, Faulkner, 31, already facing attempted murder charges from a shooting in Sherburne County and assault charges from attacking hospital staff, killed 23-year-old Bryce Hayes and injured four others at the Nancy Page Crisis Residence. He used everyday objects. A firewood log, lamp post, fork, and fire extinguisher while threatening to kill everyone. Hayes, who was on the autism spectrum and seeking treatment for depression and anxiety, was attacked in his sleep and later died from his injuries. Faulkner had been found mentally ill with severe psychosis and was under civil commitment proceedings, yet he ended up in a community facility housing vulnerable people rather than a secure mental asylum.

This is the result of decades of deinstitutionalization that emptied state mental asylums. Minnesota, like much of the country, has too few secure beds for those who are both mentally ill and dangerous. Officials and former law enforcement have pointed to the chronic shortage at facilities like the state asylum in St. Peter, where individuals deemed Mentally Ill and Dangerous are supposed to go. Instead, dangerous people cycle through jails, emergency rooms, and lightly staffed residential programs that can’t contain them. Faulkner’s case, out on bail, committed as mentally ill, then placed among those seeking help illustrates how the system strains under the weight of its own soft-headed policies. This was fully preventable and never should have happened.

It’s past time to reopen state mental asylums. These institutions offer secure, long-term care for the most severe cases, people who pose a risk to themselves and others and who can’t be safely managed in community settings. Benefits are straightforward. Secure facilities keep the public safe by removing immediate threats from neighborhoods and group homes. They provide structured treatment, medication compliance, and stability that short-term crisis beds and outpatient programs fail to deliver. Families of the seriously ill gain relief from the impossible burden of managing dangerous behavior at home. Taxpayers save money over time by reducing the revolving door of arrests, emergency hospitalizations, and lawsuits that follow failed placements. And the mentally ill themselves receive the intensive care that compassion requires, rather than being left to deteriorate on the streets or in under-resourced facilities where they endanger others.

The current approach of emptying asylums in the name of “community integration” has produced more suffering, more crime, and more preventable deaths. Faulkner’s rampage, and Hayes’s death, are the human cost of that failed experiment. Minnesota should lead the effort to restore capacity in state mental asylums, enforce stronger commitment standards for the dangerous, and prioritize safety over empty rhetoric. A society that can’t protect its most vulnerable residents from those who can’t control their own violence has failed. Reopening asylums is realism.

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