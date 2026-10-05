The recent deadly attack at a Minneapolis residential mental health facility involving Derek Faulkner exposes a broken system that prioritizes ideology over public safety and the genuine needs of the severely mentally ill. On September 28, 2026, Faulkner, 31, already facing attempted murder charges from a shooting in Sherburne County and assault charges from attacking hospital staff, killed 23-year-old Bryce Hayes and injured four others at the Nancy Page Crisis Residence. He used everyday objects. A firewood log, lamp post, fork, and fire extinguisher while threatening to kill everyone. Hayes, who was on the autism spectrum and seeking treatment for depression and anxiety, was attacked in his sleep and later died from his injuries. Faulkner had been found mentally ill with severe psychosis and was under civil commitment proceedings, yet he ended up in a community facility housing vulnerable people rather than a secure mental asylum.
This is the result of decades of deinstitutionalization that emptied state mental asylums. Minnesota, like much of the country, has too few secure beds for those who are both mentally ill and dangerous. Officials and former law enforcement have pointed to the chronic shortage at facilities like the state asylum in St. Peter, where individuals deemed Mentally Ill and Dangerous are supposed to go. Instead, dangerous people cycle through jails, emergency rooms, and lightly staffed residential programs that can’t contain them. Faulkner’s case, out on bail, committed as mentally ill, then placed among those seeking help illustrates how the system strains under the weight of its own soft-headed policies. This was fully preventable and never should have happened.
It’s past time to reopen state mental asylums. These institutions offer secure, long-term care for the most severe cases, people who pose a risk to themselves and others and who can’t be safely managed in community settings. Benefits are straightforward. Secure facilities keep the public safe by removing immediate threats from neighborhoods and group homes. They provide structured treatment, medication compliance, and stability that short-term crisis beds and outpatient programs fail to deliver. Families of the seriously ill gain relief from the impossible burden of managing dangerous behavior at home. Taxpayers save money over time by reducing the revolving door of arrests, emergency hospitalizations, and lawsuits that follow failed placements. And the mentally ill themselves receive the intensive care that compassion requires, rather than being left to deteriorate on the streets or in under-resourced facilities where they endanger others.
The current approach of emptying asylums in the name of “community integration” has produced more suffering, more crime, and more preventable deaths. Faulkner’s rampage, and Hayes’s death, are the human cost of that failed experiment. Minnesota should lead the effort to restore capacity in state mental asylums, enforce stronger commitment standards for the dangerous, and prioritize safety over empty rhetoric. A society that can’t protect its most vulnerable residents from those who can’t control their own violence has failed. Reopening asylums is realism.
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ICF/MR was a Jimmy Carter initiative from ‘78-‘79.
From AI
The Intermediate Care Facilities for Individuals with Mental Retardation (ICF/MR) program—now officially referred to as ICF/IID (Individuals with Intellectual Disabilities)—played a monumental role in the deinstitutionalization movement. While it successfully shifted tens of thousands of individuals out of abusive, isolated state institutions, critics and historians argue that the broader deinstitutionalization movement ultimately contributed to a never-ending homeless problem due to a severe lack of long-term community support.
Here is a breakdown of how a program designed for liberation tied into a modern housing and mental health crisis.
1. The Success: Emptying the Institutions
Established by Congress in 1971, the ICF/MR program was created to fund smaller, community-based residential facilities. It was highly successful at its primary objective:
• Mass Discharge: In the mid-20th century, hundreds of thousands of Americans lived in overcrowded, neglectful state asylums and institutions. ICF/MR funding allowed states to downsize and close these facilities.
• Higher Standards of Care: The program mandated strict federal oversight, active treatment, and individualized care plans, vastly improving the quality of life for residents compared to legacy state institutions.
• Shift to Community Living: It sparked the rise of group homes and specialized care centers, proving that individuals with severe cognitive and developmental disabilities could thrive outside institutional walls.
2. The Downside: How It Fueled Homelessness
The crisis of homelessness did not happen because institutions closed, but because the safety net to replace them was never fully realized. The transition created several systemic gaps:
• The "Transinstitutionalization" Effect: While the ICF/MR framework worked well for intellectual and developmental disabilities, the parallel deinstitutionalization of individuals with chronic mental illness lacked equivalent, structured funding. Many individuals were discharged into communities with nowhere to go.
• Severe Underfunding of Community Resources: The original vision was that closing institutions would free up state funds to build robust mental health clinics, supportive housing, and social services. Instead, those funds were often absorbed back into state budgets, leaving communities starved for resources.
• The "Olmstead" Backlash & Waitlists: As legal mandates (like the Supreme Court's Olmstead decision) pushed for less restrictive environments, states shifted from ICFs to Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) waivers. However, HCBS waivers are not an entitlement; today, hundreds of thousands of people sit on years-long waitlists for housing and care, leaving families stranded and individuals vulnerable to housing instability.
• The Criminal Justice and Street Pipeline: Without institutional beds or adequate community group homes, the street and the prison system became the default "asylums" of the late 20th and 21st centuries.
Direct Comparison: The Intent vs. The Reality
Factor The ICF/MR Intent The Modern Reality
Housing Small, structured community group homes. Massive shortage of affordable, supportive housing.
Funding Federal Medicaid matching to ensure high-quality care. Long waitlists for community waivers; fragmented state budgets.
Independence Integration into local communities. Vulnerability to exploitation, poverty, and street homelessness.
Care Continuity Strict, mandated "active treatment" plans. Disjointed outpatient care where individuals frequently fall through the cracks.