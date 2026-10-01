Detroit Lakes is right to join the growing push to reserve girls’ sports for biological females. Actually, biological females are the only females, period. You fail Elementary school Basic Biology if you think otherwise. Female athletes deserve a fair and safe opportunity to compete, and that requires recognizing the meaningful physical differences that can affect strength, speed, endurance, and injury risk. Protecting sex-based athletic competition is about preserving the purpose of girls’ sports and the opportunities created by Title IX.

Minnesota Democrats have opposed proposals that would clearly define girls’ teams by biological sex, choosing instead to prioritize gender identity mental illness over competitive fairness. Their position dismisses the concerns of female athletes, parents, coaches, and advocates who believe that hard-won protections for women should not be weakened. When leaders, if you can call them “leaders” with a straight face refuse to defend boundaries created specifically to protect girls, they take opportunities, recognition, and athletic advancement away from the very women those protections were designed to serve.

That’s why this debate can reasonably be understood as part of a broader war on women: not because every opponent intends harm, but because the practical result is that women and girls are once again asked to surrender space, fairness, and safety while being told their concerns don’t matter. Detroit Lakes deserves credit for standing up for a clear principle: girls’ sports should remain a protected category for biological females.

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