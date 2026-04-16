A Republican-led effort to move forward with impeachment proceedings against Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison failed Wednesday in the Minnesota House Rules and Legislative Administration Committee, ending in an 8–8 tie vote.

According to multiple reports, the resolution would have launched a formal impeachment investigation into both officials, largely centered on allegations tied to statewide fraud scandals (including the “Feeding Our Future” case) and claims about oversight failures.

The committee split along party lines, Republicans voting in favor and Democrats voting against—resulting in no advancement of the measure. Because it did not pass out of committee, the impeachment process does not move forward to the full House or any investigative committee stage at this time.in meeting.

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