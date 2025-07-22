It’s no secret except to the Leftist ideologue drones how far to the left that party has become, but to them, we are the ones that moved to the “extreme” right as Up Chucky Schumer likes to say. That’s not the case, we haven’t moved, but they have.

I believe the leftward march began to really take shape in the early 1990’s… HillaryCare ring a bell to anyone?

That is also the time when Mary Matalin, guest hosting on the Rush Limbaugh Show said, “Democrats are Communists in slow motion.”

She was right, and now they aren’t in slow motion anymore. The mask is off and they’ve exposed who they really are. Think Covid if you don’t believe me.

Here in Minnesota, the DFL Party Chairman is all happy, and welcoming the dregs of society in to their “big tent.” He’s even happy the Communists and Socialists are a big part of the “inclusive” DFL. So much so, the DFL has become the Democratic Socialist DFL, and Little Dickey is proud of it, he even says so at the 3:54 mark of this video while celebrating the communist member of the DSA, Omar Fateh’s big night in getting the party’s endorsement for mayor of Minneapolis.

