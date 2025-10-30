Well yeah. Democrats are in charge of Minneapolis, and they’ve been in charge for the last 65 years with one exception: for one day in 1973, and that day you ask? New Years eve. Prior to that it’s been since the 1950’s.

So let’s call this what it is: a total failure of progressive DFL leadership.

Minneapolis just cracked the Top 5 worst metros for inflation — a national humiliation delivered courtesy of the same Democrats who brought you sky-high crime, boarded-up storefronts, and mass exodus of businesses. Now they’re lighting Minnesotans’ wallets on fire and telling us to be grateful the flames aren’t higher.

Groceries up. Rent up. Recreation up. Services up. Everything is up — except the paychecks of ordinary Minnesotans.

And why is this happening? Because Minneapolis is run by a political class solely of the DFL that treats the economy like a social-justice experiment instead of a lifeline for working people.

Here’s the progressive DFL recipe for inflation:

Smother businesses with regulations

Destroy public safety and drive retailers out

Attack housing development so supply dries up

Push radical climate mandates that spike energy bills

Increase taxes every chance they get

Then — and this is the kicker — blame everyone else. Particularly Donald J. Trump since those dumbasses apparently believe he’s the mayor of Minneapolis too!

The same activists who demonized police and invited chaos now pretend to care about neighborhoods they left in ruin. The same leaders who suffocated affordable housing with bureaucracy now feign shock as rents skyrocket.

Minneapolis Democrats didn’t inherit this mess. They invented and engineered it.

And while they toast themselves at fundraisers, single parents are choosing between buying groceries or filling their gas tank. Seniors skip prescriptions. Young families give up on homeownership.

The Progressive DFL turned Minneapolis into a poster child for how to destroy a great American city.

And they’re not done yet.

