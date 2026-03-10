By now, Minnesota taxpayers have learned a very important lesson about the modern legislature: if something sounds ridiculous, there is a good chance someone at the Minnesota House of Representatives is prepared to discuss it with a straight face. And it’s always, 100% of the time a DFLer.

Case in point: the recent committee moment when Dave Pinto suggested that perhaps we should study the “benefits” of shoplifting.

Now, to be fair, Pinto insists it was sarcasm. Of course it was sarcasm. Everyone knows it was sarcasm. He told everybody it was sarcasm right after the video went viral on X and he was catching massive flak from it. Then, just like that, it became sarcasm.

Get a load of this. When “Dumbass Dave” isn’t in session with the legislature you’ll never guess what his full time job is. Go ahead, take a guess.

He’s a prosector!🤣🤣🤣

Yup! He’s an assistant DA for Ramsey County!🤣🤣🤣👍

I bet he’ll proudly boast about that whopping 4% conviction rate, as soon as he finishes his study about the benefits of violent crime!

