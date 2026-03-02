Tampon Timmy, the most corrupt governor in Minnesota history wants Minnesotans to believe that the largest pandemic fraud scandal in state history happened on his watch — and somehow he bears no responsibility. Now, as Congress demands answers, his administration is slow-walking document requests and dodging transparency. That’s not leadership. That’s damage control. That’s guilt. That’s hiding the evidence. That’s cowardice. That’s wrong.

The Feeding Our Future scandal wasn’t a paperwork error or a minor oversight lapse. It was an alleged $250+ million feeding-program fraud scheme that exploited COVID relief funds meant to feed children. It happened in Minnesota — a state governed entirely by Democrats at the executive level during the period in question. And it wasn’t uncovered by bold state oversight. It was unraveled by federal investigators.

The U.S. House Education and Workforce Committee are demanding records about what state officials knew and when they knew it. Instead of full transparency and aggressive cooperation, we’re hearing excuses, claims of political theater, and accusations of partisanship. That’s a tired script.

When hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars vanish, you don’t get to complain about the tone of the investigation. You open the books. You hand over the emails. You testify under oath. Unless of course, you have something to hide.

Walz and his DFL allies insist they’ve strengthened fraud controls.🤣🤣🤣 Apparently it works. When you keep telling yourself and others, lies, you come to eventually believe your own lies. Reforms after the fact don’t erase the failure that allowed the fraud to metastasize in the first place. This wasn’t a single rogue employee. It was a systemic collapse of oversight — one that flourished in a too big and bloated DFL created bureaucracy more concerned with pushing money out the door for buying votes than ensuring it wasn’t being stolen.

Let’s address the political elephant in the room: calling this scrutiny “political retaliation” is bullshit that only a moron would believe. Oversight is not persecution. Subpoenas are not oppression. When you control the executive branch, the agencies, and the policy apparatus, accountability isn’t optional — it’s mandatory.

If the absolute worst, most corrupt governor in Minnesota history has nothing to hide, he should welcome the investigation. Release everything. Answer every question. Stop framing legitimate oversight as partisan warfare. The reason he doesn’t is because he has plenty to hide. So much so, he could be looking at a lot of time in a federal penitentiary.

The real scandal isn’t just the fraud itself. It’s the culture that allowed it to happen.

