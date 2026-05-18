The major Minnesota DFL-backed gun control package was effectively blocked in the House this week after a procedural vote failed 67–67 along party lines in the tied chamber.

The bill had already passed the Minnesota Senate by a single vote and included:

a ban on many semiautomatic “assault-style” rifles,

limits on high-capacity magazines,

ghost gun restrictions,

expanded red-flag provisions,

and additional firearm regulations including confiscation and safety checks and inspections within private residences, warrantless of course.

In the House, DFL lawmakers tried to force the bill onto the floor using an urgency motion, but Republicans held together and blocked it.

The unconstitutional and illegal legislation appears stalled with the session nearing adjournment, though DFL lawmakers are still pushing for action before the legislative deadline.

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