As we brace for the hearing on HF 3433 and HF 3402 in St. Paul that is just beginning right now, today. We face a direct threat to our fundamental rights. These bills aren’t about safety—they’re a blatant power grab, disguised as “common-sense” reform, aimed at disarming law-abiding citizens while leaving criminals untouched. The Second Amendment isn’t a suggestion; it’s a bulwark against tyranny, enshrined to ensure Americans can defend themselves, their families, and their freedoms. Banning semi-automatic rifles and magazines over 10 rounds isn’t just ineffective—it’s an affront to the Constitution, history, and the very essence of liberty.

The proposals target the most commonly owned firearms in America. Semi-automatic rifles like the AR-15 aren’t “weapons of war”—they’re tools for self-defense, hunting, and sport, protected under the Second Amendment as interpreted by landmark Supreme Court decisions like District of Columbia v. Heller and New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen. HF 3433’s sweeping definition would criminalize possession of rifles with features as innocuous as pistol grips or detachable magazines, forcing owners into a burdensome registration scheme complete with fees, inspections, and renewals—or face felony charges. No transfers, even to heirs; just surrender, disable, or exile your property out of state. This isn’t regulation; it’s confiscation by another name, turning peaceable Minnesotans into felons overnight.

And HF 3402? A outright ban on “large-capacity” magazines over 10 rounds, with no grandfathering. Destroy them, modify them, or ship them away by 2027, or risk up to five years in prison. Proponents claim this curbs mass shootings, but the evidence says otherwise. The federal assault weapons ban from 1994-2004 didn’t reduce gun crime or homicides—studies show mass shootings actually increased. Criminals don’t obey magazine limits; they ignore laws entirely. Meanwhile, law-abiding citizens need every round in a self-defense scenario where police response times average minutes—far too long when seconds count.

Look at states like California and New York, where similar bans have led to endless litigation, eroded rights, and zero impact on crime rates. In Minnesota, where gun ownership is a proud tradition for hunters, farmers, and urban dwellers alike, these bills would disproportionately harm rural communities and those in high-crime areas who rely on these firearms for protection. The anti-gun crowd ignores that “assault weapons” account for a tiny fraction of gun homicides—rifles of all types are used in fewer murders than blunt objects or fists, per FBI data. Banning them won’t stop evil; it only disarms the good.

Opponents like the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus rightly call this unconstitutional overreach, urging us to hold the line: No compromises, no inches given, because history shows the gun-grabbers never stop. Even in the wake of tragedies like the Annunciation school shooting, the solution isn’t stripping rights—it’s enforcing existing laws, funding mental health, and punishing criminals harshly. Republicans have proposed just that: tougher penalties for gun crimes and better resources for at-risk individuals. But the DFL pushes forward with these bills in a tied House, betting on emotion over evidence.

Minnesotans, especially in Minneapolis where self-defense is a daily reality amid rising crime, must rise up. Contact your legislators now—tell them HF 3433 and HF 3402 are non-starters. The Second Amendment secures all others; erode it here, and watch freedom crumble. We’re not subjects begging for permission to protect ourselves—we’re free Americans, armed by right, not by government grace. Defeat these bans, or prepare for the slippery slope to total disarmament. The time to fight is now.

Leave a comment