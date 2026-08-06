Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

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R P's avatar
R P
1d

Hopefully a civil lawsuit will make her life a living hell.

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Catie's avatar
Catie
5h

Dems literally get away with murder. Unbelievable.

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