Cynthia “Cyndy” Martin, the former chair of Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District DFL and Itasca County DFL vice-chair, struck and killed 19-year-old Carter Haithcock on a rural highway on the night of July 3, 2024, then drove away. She left a teenage boy dying on the side of the road. Four months later she was charged. Now she’s been handed 364 days in the county jail, less than a year, it’ll be much less. Walz and the DFL lowered the mandatory sentences, remember? It used to be you had to do two-thirds of your sentence behind bars, now it’s only half. Think about that. She’ll do a mere 6 months locked up, she’ll probably get work release, and maybe at some point an ankle bracelet and home arrest. Maybe. She’s got 5 years of supervised probation, a fine, and the theatrical condition that she spend future Fourth of Julys locked up. That means five, maybe. A significant downward departure from the guidelines. Soft landing. Party loyalty apparently has its privileges.

This isn’t justice. This is bull-fucking-shit, the predictable product of a political culture that treats certain lives as expendable and certain offenders as too connected, too progressive, too useful to face the full weight of the law. A Republican, a nobody, or God forbid someone wearing a MAGA hat does the exact same thing and the media would demand decades, and the court would make sure the individual would do at least three years, if not more in one of the penitentiaries. The victim’s family would be platformed nonstop. “Accountability” would be the only acceptable word. When it’s one of their own, a DFL functionary, suddenly we get lectures about “unusual circumstances,” “mental state,” “community service,” and the need to “balance” the scales. The scales are already tipped. They always are.

This state is so fucked up.

Martin’s defenders and the system that coddled her will insist this was a tragic accident, that she pleaded guilty, that she’s remorseful. Bullshit. Remorse does not bring a 19-year-old back. Leaving the scene of a fatal crash is not a clerical error; it’s a decision. In any honest jurisdiction that choice carries real consequences measured in years, not months, but there isn’t any of those in this shit hole state. Minnesota’s sentencing theater, especially when the defendant has the right political pedigree, you can literally get away with murder..

Republicans and normal, everyday, Maple Street Minnesotans have said this for years: soft-on-crime policies, selective prosecution, and the quiet understanding that some identities and affiliations get the benefit of every doubt, produce exactly these outcomes. A dead teenager is the price of that ideology. The DFL machine that once elevated Martin will move on, issue the obligatory statement about “thoughts and prayers,” and continue preaching equity while practicing impunity. The rest of us are left with the body count and the knowledge that, under their rules, not every life is equal and not every killer is treated the same.

Carter Haithcock deserved better than a crooked political system that measures justice by the party registration of the person behind the wheel. Less than a year is not a sentence. It’s a great big fuck you.

Now then, who wants to talk about, “privilege?”

Do you want to know about the most vile and obnoxious thing about this is? Get a load of this: Former DFL Minnesota House Majority Leader, and current House candidate Ryan Winkler wrote a character reference for Cynthia Martin, calling her a “good person” who does “the right thing.”

Are you kidding? Does the right thing? She hit a guy, drove away and left him to die you dumb motherfucker.

That right there describes the DFL perfectly. Quit voting for those assholes.

Ryan Winkler

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