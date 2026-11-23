Minnesota just elected its latest living embodiment of “rules are for the little people.” Abdi Daisane, the newly minted Somalian DFL state representative from St. Cloud, is set to take his seat in the people’s house while his own house contains a wife the Department of Homeland Security cheerfully describes as a 30-year-old illegal alien from Somalia who walked across the southern border in April 2023, got collared four miles west of San Ysidro, and was then waved into the country unvetted by the previous administration. She has been here ever since, writing poetry under a pen name and posing for campaign selfies in front of the taxpayer-funded daycare her husband runs.

Yes, the daycare. Blooming Kids Child Care Center, that beacon of excellence that has vacuumed up more than $7 million in Minnesota Child Care Assistance Program money since 2018. The same place that, mere weeks before Daisane flipped a longtime Republican seat, racked up another dozen licensing violations: hazardous objects within toddler reach, unsanitary conditions, fire extinguishers that apparently needed a nap, missing immunization records, and staff who somehow forgot the part about supervising the children. Nothing says “trust me with your tax dollars and your kids” like a fresh pile of citations right before Election Day.

But don’t you dare call any of this a problem. In the socialist catechism, illegal entry is just “a journey,” family reunification is sacred, and any scrutiny of the man’s business is racism dressed up as accounting. The fact that his wife publicly described smuggling herself over the wall “for my love” years ago is apparently just charming romantic poetry, not an admission of federal crime. And the fact that he is about to help write the laws of the state while living with someone DHS says has no legal right to be here.

Minnesota voters, in their infinite wisdom, decided this was the guy. A man whose daycare business has been a reliable ATM for public funds, whose regulatory record reads like a cautionary tale, and whose household includes a confirmed illegal alien released under the very policies his party spent years defending.

Congratulations, District 14A. You got exactly the government you deserve.

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