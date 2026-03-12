When Meg Luger-Nikolai of Saint Paul floated the idea that Minnesota might consider multiplying vehicle license tab fees several times over, drivers across the state probably had the same reaction: You’ve got to be kidding.

For most Minnesotans, car tabs are already the annual reminder that the state taxes your vehicle long after you’ve finished paying for it. Buy a new car and you’ll learn quickly that the privilege of registering it can cost hundreds of dollars a year. Now imagine opening that renewal notice and seeing the number five times bigger. Apparently that’s the kind of math some DFL lawmakers think deserves serious discussion.

Of course, the explanation is always the same: roads cost money. Infrastructure needs funding. Gas taxes aren’t bringing in what they once did. All true. But the solution from the Capitol too often seems to start and end with the same strategy—find a fee and crank it higher.

Just three short years ago we had a 19 billion dollar budget surplus, evidently roads and infrastructure weren’t much of a concern then. The DFL also increased the size of the government by 44%. Here’s an idea. Repeal every bit of that 44% increase and use that money for roads and infrastructure and quit trying to squeeze every last nickle out of everyday Minnesotans.

Meanwhile, the people who actually depend on cars—the commuters driving across Minneapolis suburbs, the tradespeople hauling equipment, the nurses heading to overnight shifts are just trying to afford the next bill in the mailbox.

Minnesota drivers have tolerated a lot of creative taxation over the years. But if lawmakers seriously think multiplying car tabs is a winning idea, they might want to remember there’s an election in November.

