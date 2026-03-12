Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

Norb Warnes
2h

The tendency to continually increase tax revenue in states like Minnesota, New York, California, Taxachusetts, and many others will not abate or reverse itself. The people want higher taxes, well, maybe not directly but there's a growing attraction to the warm collectivism that we are headed toward. Humans want social services plus the growing tax burden reflects the compassion most Americans have to lift everyone up. Unfortunately, the mechanics and machinery has become so inefficient and corrupted that an increasing percentage of the effort (i.e., funding) is lost. Address efficiency and controls and half the problem goes away.

