Minnesota DFL Rep. Sandra Feist reportedly tried to lecture U.S. Border commander Greg Bovino on immigration policy. Leftists! They just know so much about what isn’t so. She’s lecturing a guy who actually does it for a living. I’ll tell you, those Democrats are just so smart, they’re experts on everything! Just ask one, they’ll tell you. Oh but wait, she’s a lawyer, but not just any lawyer, she says she’s an immigration lawyer! 😂 Well, she’s not a very good one, she must have found her law degree at the bottom of a Cracker Jack box. As you’ll see in the video, she is totally clueless about immigration law. Stuff that you and I know, and we’re not immigration lawyers, nor in border law enforcement, and she’s clueless!🤪

Progressive politicians like Feist live in a fantasy where borders are optional, enforcement is cruel, and saying the right words replaces doing the hard work. Then they meet someone whose job is to actually enforce the law — and the whole performance collapses. No slogans. No safe space. Just facts.

Border commanders don’t deal in DFL talking points. They deal in fentanyl, traffickers, cartels, murderers and violent aliens, some actual terrorists who are here to kill even the morons on the left, including Feist, and the wreckage caused by years of Democrat denial. While Feist debates “compassion” from the comfort of St. Paul, agents on the ground clean up the mess her party refuses to acknowledge.

When challenged by someone who knows the law and the crisis firsthand, Feist had nothing — because progressive immigration policy is nothing. It doesn’t exist. If they are in charge again, they’ll do the same thing and open the borders. If anyone thinks otherwise, you my friend are a dumb fucker.

Now, let’s watch this truly wonderful video!

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness