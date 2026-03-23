Minnesota House Democrats didn’t just block a bill—they passed on a chance to draw a clear, principled line: you don’t storm a church service and shut it down.

Republicans proposed a straightforward idea—make the intentional disruption of religious worship a specific crime. Not vague, not optional, not left to interpretation. Democrats dismissed it, arguing existing laws are “good enough.” But if that were truly the standard, we wouldn’t have laws that specifically protect other groups, institutions, or types of gatherings. We do that all the time because clarity matters.

This wasn’t about legality. Disrupting a church is already illegal in a general sense. This was about whether it deserves explicit protection. And when the moment came, Democrats chose not to provide it.

That decision raises an uncomfortable question: would they have responded the same way if the disruption targeted a different kind of community gathering? Or is religious worship expected to tolerate what others are not?

No, just Christians and Jews. Had that incident occurred in one of the DFL’s beloved mosques, they’d be all over this. The rioters would have been hunted down and thrown in a gulag for 10 years, then sent to a reeducation camp to be force fed tolerance, diversity and equity. Then another few years of supervised probation to make sure you’re a citizen in good standing. You can’t even peacefully protest against islam or Somali’s within eyeshot of a damned mosque without being picked up, thrown in the clink and interrogated for a minimum of 72 hours in this horrible hell hole called Minnesota.

In the end, this vote sends a message—intended or not—that protecting religious spaces (except islam) isn’t worth the clarity of a dedicated law.

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