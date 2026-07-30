A new SmartAsset study ranks the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro the 8th most expensive place in America to raise a child in 2026, with annual costs hitting $33,307—driven largely by childcare at nearly $19,500. Costs jumped over 8% in a single year. For working families already stretched thin, this is not abstract data. It is a direct consequence of one-party DFL governance that prioritizes regulation, taxation, and ideology over the basic ability of parents to afford children.

Minnesota’s blue strongholds have piled on layers of mandates that inflate childcare and housing costs while driving productive taxpayers out. Strict staffing ratios, licensing barriers, and endless compliance rules shrink supply and push prices sky-high. Housing policies that restrict new construction, inflate property taxes, and reward density over family-friendly suburbs compound the problem. Add exorbitantly high state and local taxes that leave next to nothing take-home pay, and families are left choosing between a second income (and expensive daycare) or one parent staying home under crushing financial pressure created by DFL rule.

It’s the predictable result of policies that treat the traditional two-parent family as an afterthought. While phony DFL politicians lecture about “equity” and “investing in children,” the actual cost of raising kids has become a luxury good in places run by the left. Red states with lower taxes, lighter regulation, and growth-oriented policies consistently rank far more affordable. Families notice. They vote with their feet and Minnesota’s net domestic out-migration of working-age adults is the quiet referendum on failed governance.

Strong families are the foundation of a strong society. Government does not raise children; parents do. Although leftist governments are trying, and succeeding in states like Minnesota to be the ultimate parent of your children. When DFL progressive experiments make the math of parenthood impossible for middle-class households, they are not advancing opportunity, they are punishing it. Lower taxes, eliminating most regulations that expands childcare supply without compromising safety, and housing policies that allow families to build and own homes are not radical. They’re common sense. The Twin Cities ranking is not an accident. It is a policy choice.

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