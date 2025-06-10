She’s gotta go… eventually.

What I mean by “eventually” is first she must answer for her crimes.

She knew she was illegal, she voted in elections knowing she was illegal and committing a crime. She ran a campaign and got elected under false pretenses and holds a position she can not hold, there’s another crime. She voted on legislation, yet another crime, not to mention not leaving the country, or coming forward to ICE years ago to resolve the issue. She should be in big trouble and do prison time, then get deported.

From Your News:

During a debate on a bill to expand MinnesotaCare coverage to include illegal immigrants, state Rep. Kaohly Vang Her acknowledged her undocumented status. “My father, as the one processing the paperwork, put my grandmother down as his mother and so I am illegal in this country. My parents are illegal here in this country,” she said in her remarks, which were entered into the official record.

Facts are all that matters.

If you’re in court, excuses don’t matter. The law is the law. Did you break it? Yes or no? In this case the answer is yes, everything else is irrelevant.

Here’s video in her own words on the floor and on the record:

She put to bed any “shadow of a doubt,” it’s time to pay the piper.

The explosive statement was made during deliberations over healthcare access for illegal aliens — a controversial topic that has already drawn opposition from constituents concerned about the use of taxpayer funds for non-citizens.

She is in favor of forcing Minnesotans to pay for illegal alien healthcare. That’s bullshit.

Now, for those of us who live in Minnesota, how did her votes affect legislation that became law?

All of her votes would have to be stricken, and any votes decided by one, would have to nullify all legislation she voted on.

This is a mess that she created.

How much money has she cost Minnesota taxpayers? She is on the tax committee.

Well, I did my part. I made sure ICE knows about her.

You know who is noticeably absent regarding this revelation?

Gov. Tim Walz.

