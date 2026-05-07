Minnesota Democrats finally did it.

By a razor-thin 34–33 vote, they pushed through a sweeping gun control package that bans the future sale of so-called “assault weapons” and limits magazine capacity, legislation that goes far beyond targeting criminals and instead zeroes in on ordinary, law-abiding citizens.

Let’s be honest about what this is.

It’s about control. It’s about disarming the public, it’s about nullifying the second most important right within the Bill of Rights.

The bill doesn’t go after gang violence in Minneapolis. It doesn’t dismantle repeat offenders cycling through the system the DFL created. Instead, it tells a hunter in northern Minnesota, a single mother protecting her home, or a lifelong gun owner: screw you, screw the constitution, and screw your rights.

And if you already own one of these banned firearms? The state will require you to register it, certify it, restrict how you use or transfer it, and come in to your home and inspect it and how it’s stored, and search for additional firearms. That is a police state, totalitarian, tyrannical bureaucratic leash on something you bought legally and it’s unconstitutional. The very last four words in the second most important right in the Bill of Rights, also known as the second amendment are, shall not be infringed.

This is the framework for confiscation.

I don’t expect this to pass in the House. But if the DFL has a majority after the election, they will get it done next session.

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