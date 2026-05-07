DFL targets the Bill of Rights again
By a razor-thin 34–33 vote, they pushed through a sweeping, unconstitutional gun control package
Minnesota Democrats finally did it.
By a razor-thin 34–33 vote, they pushed through a sweeping gun control package that bans the future sale of so-called “assault weapons” and limits magazine capacity, legislation that goes far beyond targeting criminals and instead zeroes in on ordinary, law-abiding citizens.
Let’s be honest about what this is.
It’s about control. It’s about disarming the public, it’s about nullifying the second most important right within the Bill of Rights.
The bill doesn’t go after gang violence in Minneapolis. It doesn’t dismantle repeat offenders cycling through the system the DFL created. Instead, it tells a hunter in northern Minnesota, a single mother protecting her home, or a lifelong gun owner: screw you, screw the constitution, and screw your rights.
And if you already own one of these banned firearms? The state will require you to register it, certify it, restrict how you use or transfer it, and come in to your home and inspect it and how it’s stored, and search for additional firearms. That is a police state, totalitarian, tyrannical bureaucratic leash on something you bought legally and it’s unconstitutional. The very last four words in the second most important right in the Bill of Rights, also known as the second amendment are, shall not be infringed.
This is the framework for confiscation.
I don’t expect this to pass in the House. But if the DFL has a majority after the election, they will get it done next session.
Then you are not a "firm believer " in the Bill of Rights. Please take a look at what's going on over in Europe and also in Iran. You know why Iran has been a tyrannical regime all this time? BECAUSE THE PEOPLE HAVE NO GUNS!! They are unable to fight back. Do you know why England is having all these problems with criminals raping girls and killing people? BECAUSE THAY HAVE NO GUNS!! And before you go into types of firearms, the founding fathers didn't care about the types of firearms. They only cared about the types of governments. And do you REALLY think that the bad guys are going to obey this law? You will change your mind if your home is invaded. I hope it's not too late.
Thank God for the DFL! Finally there are adults in the room who are concerned about the safety of all people, especially children and families. I am a firm believer in the Bill of Rights, but that does not mean that people should own automatic weapons, bombs, missiles and other weapons of mass destruction. Let the hunters have their shot guns. Keep automatic weapons off the streets!