Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alphonse's avatar
Alphonse
1h

Then you are not a "firm believer " in the Bill of Rights. Please take a look at what's going on over in Europe and also in Iran. You know why Iran has been a tyrannical regime all this time? BECAUSE THE PEOPLE HAVE NO GUNS!! They are unable to fight back. Do you know why England is having all these problems with criminals raping girls and killing people? BECAUSE THAY HAVE NO GUNS!! And before you go into types of firearms, the founding fathers didn't care about the types of firearms. They only cared about the types of governments. And do you REALLY think that the bad guys are going to obey this law? You will change your mind if your home is invaded. I hope it's not too late.

Reply
Share
Sandy Hull's avatar
Sandy Hull
2h

Thank God for the DFL! Finally there are adults in the room who are concerned about the safety of all people, especially children and families. I am a firm believer in the Bill of Rights, but that does not mean that people should own automatic weapons, bombs, missiles and other weapons of mass destruction. Let the hunters have their shot guns. Keep automatic weapons off the streets!

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chip Drewry · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture