There was a time when the DFL was a respectable party in Minnesota, as you’ll soon see, those days are long gone and have been gone since the death of Paul Wellstone.

When house Democrats didn’t get the vote they wanted on the most extreme gun-grabbing bill in the country HF5140 one of their own, Rep. Gomez, actually told Republican Elliott Engen to “go fucking kill himself.”

This isn’t debate. This isn’t passion. This is deranged, toxic, and downright dangerous behavior from the same people who want to strip law-abiding Minnesotans of their constitutional rights.

No class. No decency. Just pure meltdown when they’re challenged on disarming citizens while criminals roam free.

This is what Democrats are now. There is nothing “democratic” about them, nothing. Not just in Minnesota either, it’s all of them (lone exception being John Fetterman).

Then, guess what they did after that adolescent display?

If you said parked their fat asses in the chamber and held a dumbass vigil and silent protest, you would be right. Completely childish behavior unbecoming an elected official. No grace in losing.

This thing here is the instigator, Rep. Aisha “Two Ton” Gomez, with every step she takes, the Earth quakes. If she ever fell over, it would take a couple of construction cranes to lift her up and get her upright and on her feet, and likely leave the booms on those cranes bent.

And you know fat people like her sweat profusely, even in the middle of winter after a shower, and have that chronic BO smell, and usually females like her try to cover it up with a healthy dose of perfume, so now you have that BO and perfume odor that requires you keep a safe distance to keep from gasping for air. Add with it the fish odor. You just know she’s too fat to reach down there to douche, so now you have the triple whammy… BO, perfume and fish!🤢🤮

Aisha Gomez is a Karen. Completely undesirable by any man with a pulse. A vile, nasty woman that deserves no respect at all.

Leave a comment