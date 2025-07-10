Eleven criminal illegal alien sex offenders roaming free in Minneapolis thanks to Gov. Tim Walz, Hennepin County, Mayor Jacob Frey and the Minneapolis city council, not to mention both the police and sheriff’s departments. That’s the hard, cold, uncomfortable and inconvenient truth.

These dirtbags should have been picked up by the local authorities instead of being allowed to roam free committing sex crimes.

A special “thank you” to everyone who votes DFL, you made that possible.

Only federal law enforcement got these subhumans off the street, your local authorities were negligent, and failed you.

According to DHS, the 11 illegal aliens have been convicted for crimes that include first-degree criminal sexual assault, first-degree sexual abuse of a minor, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, and other sex crimes. All 11 individuals are Laotian or Thai. “These pedophiles and sex offenders are the sickos our brave ICE law enforcement are putting their lives on the line to arrest and remove from American communities,” said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Governor Walz and his fellow sanctuary politicians are fighting to keep these sex offenders and other criminal illegal aliens in our country. Instead of comparing ICE to the Nazi-Gestapo, Governor Walz should be thanking our law enforcement for removing these pedophiles from Minnesota,” added McLaughlin. Earlier this year, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz referred to ICE agents as “modern-day Gestapo” during a commencement speech at the University of Minnesota. The Gestapo were Adolf Hitler’s secret police in Nazi Germany.

Now you know where you stand in the eyes of your elected DFL leaders.

