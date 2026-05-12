A new investigation by KSTP 5 Investigates reports that the Minnesota Department of Human Services awarded performance bonuses to employees overseeing Minnesota’s Housing Stabilization Services program shortly before the state shut the program down over fraud allegations.

According to records obtained by KSTP, nine DHS staff members and eligibility specialists tied to the program received “achievement awards” ranging from $1,000 to $2,000. The bonuses were issued during a period when Medicaid spending in the program was rapidly increasing and concerns about fraud were emerging.

The report says DHS distributed more than $3.2 million in achievement awards agency-wide between 2020 and mid-2025.

Whistleblower Faye Bernstein, a longtime DHS employee who has publicly criticized the agency’s oversight practices, told KSTP the awards are intended for exceptional work and should be uncommon.

The story adds to broader scrutiny surrounding DHS oversight in Minnesota. Separate audits and investigations over the past year have alleged weak controls, missing documentation, and possible backdated records in grant programs administered by DHS.

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