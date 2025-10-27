Kristi Noem was in town on Friday to conduct a press conference at Fort Snelling in Minneapolis to give us an update on how federal law enforcement is doing in the state.

Lots of arrests of illegal aliens, most of which are very, very bad and dangerous individuals that our governor and members of his party (DFL) made sure to allow them to run free because after all, Walz said they’re simply “our neighbors.”

Lots of drugs have been confiscated as well. I know that’s not important to Walz, the DFL, and a large number of DFL voters, but to the majority of us it is a really big deal and we are pleased that federal law enforcement is here to do the job local law enforcement refuses to do.

I know, I know, local law enforcement can’t do anything because the mayor, the governor and the attorney general ordered them to basically not enforce the law and they are just “following orders.” Hmm, when in fairly recent history (about 80 years ago) have I heard that excuse?

Secretary Noem didn’t mince words and was quite blunt in a diplomatic way when she mentioned “Tampon Tim” Walz. She was spot on accurate.

Release Date: October 24, 2025

WASHINGTON – Today, Secretary Noem is in Minneapolis, Minnesota, highlighting some of the worst of the worst arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in the twin cities area, with convictions including repeat child sex abusers, murderers, drunk drivers, and violent assailants. One such criminal, Aldrin Guerrero-Munoz, has been incarcerated on the taxpayer’s dime since 2004 following a 32-year prison sentence for the intentional murder of his 3-month-old son. While incarcerated for this unimaginable crime, he was convicted for assaulting a fellow inmate at Stillwater Prison. ICE lodged a detainer and received custody of him on October 20, 2025, to finally remove him from our citizen’s payroll and OUT of the United States once and for all.

READ FULL PRESS RELEASE HERE

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness