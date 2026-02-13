I grew up in Fargo, North Dakota (population 141,434). I got to thinking about the differences and similarities between my home state and the state I reside in now.

Minnesota and North Dakota sit next to each other, share climate and agricultural roots, and even similar ethnic backgrounds. But politically and economically, they’ve taken different paths.

Here’s a clear side-by-side look.

Minnesota leans Democrat at the statewide level and hasn’t voted Republican for president since 1972. Its dominant party is the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party (DFL), which blends traditional Democrats with the older Farmer–Labor movement.

Politics tend to emphasize:

Worker protections

Social programs

Public education funding

Environmental regulation

The Twin Cities metro area drives much of that influence.

North Dakota is strongly Republican today. Statewide offices and the legislature are largely controlled by the Republican Party.

Politics emphasize:

Low taxes

Limited regulation

Energy development

Small government

Though interestingly, North Dakota has some unusual public-sector institutions, which I’ll get to below.

Minnesota has a more diversified economy:

Healthcare

Finance

Manufacturing

Retail (Target is based in Minneapolis)

Agriculture

It has large metro areas: Minneapolis and Saint Paul. Urban economic diversity tends to correlate with progressive politics.

North Dakota is more resource-driven:

Oil (especially after the Bakken boom)

Agriculture

Energy

The oil boom significantly shaped modern North Dakota politics, reinforcing pro-industry and low-regulation attitudes.

On taxes and spending

Minnesota generally has higher income taxes and higher public spending, especially on education and social services.

North Dakota tends to have lower taxes overall and leaner social spending.

On social policy

Minnesota is typically more liberal on:

LGBTQ rights

Abortion access

Gun regulation

North Dakota is typically more conservative on those same issues.

Despite being politically conservative, North Dakota has the Bank of North Dakota, the only state-owned bank in the U.S., founded in 1919 by populist farmers who distrusted out-of-state banks.

That idea actually came from a progressive agrarian movement similar to the one that shaped Minnesota.

So historically, both states had strong farmer populism. They just evolved differently.

Regarding culture and population

Minnesota is more urban, more diverse, and more college-educated on average.

North Dakota is smaller, more rural, and more homogeneous.

Urbanization alone explains a lot. Cities tend to vote left; rural areas tend to vote right.

In summary

Minnesota didn’t become “more socialist” because it’s geographically different. Both states started with similar farmer populism in the early 1900s.

The divergence happened because:

Minnesota developed large urban centers and a diversified economy. North Dakota stayed more rural and later became energy-focused. Party alignment shifted over time, especially nationally.

Today, Minnesota is extremely left with massive public institutions. North Dakota is strongly conservative but still carries a few surprising populist legacies.

Bottom line

North Dakota is better.

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness