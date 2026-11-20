U.S. intelligence indicates Iran is developing plans to target senior Trump administration officials with a dirty bomb or chemical weapon in Washington, D.C. Sources describe the activity as preparing options rather than an imminent attack, yet the details include specific locations and targets. This has driven contingency planning and security measures. Four cabinet members, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Attorney General Todd Blanche have relocated to military bases or housing amid Iran-linked threats. Iranian chatter claiming materials are already prepositioned inside the United States has further fueled concern, even as officials debate credibility and capability.

This threat is the predictable byproduct of a war marked by half-measures. The campaign began with strikes but lacked a decisive plan to finish the job in the opening weeks. Critical infrastructure, leadership nodes, and residual nuclear capacity were not comprehensively eliminated. Instead of sustained pressure to collapse the regime, the effort settled into a pattern of calibrated strikes, economic blockade, and intermittent diplomacy. Iran retained enough capacity to rearm, with assistance from Russia and China, and to keep its nuclear program alive. Highly enriched material remains a live issue; inspections have been blocked; and the timeline to a potential weapon has not been fundamentally reset.

The obsession with deals and peace talks compounded the problem. Repeated signals that negotiations could produce an off-ramp, reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, or limits on enrichment gave Tehran breathing room and leverage. Hardliners correctly read American restraint and midterm political pressures as weakness. Trump’s personal style, public boasts about the severity of prior hits, mixed messages about whether further action was “highly unlikely” or still on the table, and a preference for dramatic pronouncements over quiet, relentless attrition reinforced the sense that pressure was reversible. Ego-driven optics substituted for a coherent end-state: the regime survives, reconstitutes, and now contemplates terrorism on American soil as leverage.

Nothing fundamental has changed in Tehran. The same ideological leadership remains, the same hostility toward the United States persists, and the same willingness to use proxies, assassination plots, and now unconventional options continues. Rearming proceeds. Nuclear work continues underground or in hardened sites. The dirty-bomb contingency planning is simply the latest expression of a regime that was wounded but not broken.

A serious strategy would have treated the initial campaign as the decisive phase: destroy the nuclear infrastructure beyond recovery, dismantle the missile and drone production base, sever the IRGC’s command and financing networks, and leave the regime too weak to reconstitute or to threaten the American homeland. Instead, the United States finds itself managing an ongoing stalemate while its own senior officials live on military bases and intelligence agencies track radiological and chemical plotting in the capital. Half-assed wars produce exactly this result. It also exposes Trump as a weak, ill prepared, ego driven buffoon who has no business prosecuting a war. I’ve said this before, go in and get the job done, or get out. Well, that was before, now we don’t have a choice, we have to go in and finish off Iran. There is no other option.

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