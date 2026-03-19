Oh look—another day, another bold stand for “public safety” from the enlightened minds of all DFL reps in the Minnesota House of Representatives, where apparently the only thing more dangerous than violent crime is… cooperating with ICE.

Yes, in a stunning display of political courage (read: ducking the issue entirely), House Democrats didn’t even bother voting down a bill that would require reporting illegal aliens arrested for violent crimes to ICE. No, no—that would require going on record. Instead, they performed their favorite legislative maneuver: quietly shoving the whole thing into a procedural black hole and calling it a day. Problem solved! Crime defeated! Everyone go home.

Because obviously, when someone is arrested for a violent crime, the real concern is making sure we don’t accidentally communicate with federal authorities. Heaven forbid agencies talk to each other. That might lead to coordination. Or accountability. Or—brace yourself—consequences.

Democrats insist this is about “community trust.” Of course it is. Because nothing builds trust quite like signaling that even if you’re picked up for a violent offense, there’s a decent chance the system will politely look the other way when it comes to your immigration status.

And let’s not forget the classic fallback: “Immigration enforcement is a federal responsibility.” Right, except when it’s politically convenient to obstruct it at every possible level. Then suddenly it’s hands-off, not our job, please direct all complaints to Washington. It’s a remarkable trick: claim no responsibility while actively interfering.

Meanwhile, the rest of us are left to marvel at the logic. If local prosecutors can coordinate with federal agencies on drugs, terrorism, and interstate crime, why is immigration, specifically involving violent offenders, the one sacred line we must never cross? What makes that category so uniquely untouchable?

But don’t worry. We’re assured this is all very compassionate, very thoughtful, very nuanced. After all, nothing says “serious governance” like refusing to even debate a bill because the optics might be uncomfortable.

At this point, you almost have to admire the consistency: when given a choice between public safety clarity and political ambiguity, Minnesota Democrats will choose ambiguity every time, then congratulate themselves for their bravery.

And if you’re wondering whether this will come up again? Of course it will. Probably right after the next press conference about how deeply committed they are to keeping communities safe.

Here’s the great Walter Hudson (R-30A) articulating the bill Democrats shut down.

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