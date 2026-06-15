That’s the thing about Democrats, they’re all the same in this respect. If there’s something fun and enjoyable they will take it away, regulate it, make rules, tax or invent fee’s and ruin it for everyone. They suck the “joy” out of life. I’m not joshing you, I’m just stating a fact.

They’re doing it again in Minneapolis.

City residents are once again being ordered to sacrifice a beloved public resource in the name of woke, pandering, symbolic politics that only symbolizes how stupid and miserable the powers-that-be really are.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is considering closing the popular Minnehaha Off-Leash Dog Park because the land is said to be “sacred to our Dakota relatives.”

The Dakota are not our relatives. Where do those sick, woke freaks come up with that completely ridiculous crap?

The dog park has been a fixture of the community since the early 1990s. Families, retirees, young professionals, and dog owners from across the Twin Cities use the park year-round. It provides exercise, socialization, and access to nature in a city where open space is increasingly limited. And now, all of a sudden, out of the blue after 35 years it’s a problem? GTFO.

Supporters of closure have struggled to explain what practical benefit would result. Why? Because there is none.

Government should not be replacing established public uses with symbolic bullshit. Every public space in Minnesota has layers of history. If historical or spiritual significance alone becomes grounds for eliminating recreational uses, where does the process stop? Every bit of land not only in Minnesota, but the entire country is “sacred” to them, and they oppose everything. Screw them. We’re sick of being forced to cater to conquered people. Enough of this silly idiocy.

Closing the Minnehaha dog park will send the wrong message: that symbolism matters more than serving the everyday needs of taxpayers. The Park Board should reject the proposal, but they won’t and once again the Left takes from the people.

The best outcome is not closure. Just leave it alone and buzz off.

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