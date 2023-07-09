Let me start out by saying that saving us from misinformation and/or disinformation is not the governments responsibility. Nobody asked them to decide what misinformation is, and sanitize it for us. In fact, the First Amendment prohibits them from doing so. We’ve had plenty of misinformation over the years, prime examples are the supermarket tabloids like the National Enquirer, The Globe, Weekly World News, etc…, and government didn’t need to step in and fix it, in spite of all those alien invasions, body snatching, Martian shape shifters, and other such nonsense that a good number of people actually believed.

No, the government does not need to police speech of any kind, when they have taken it upon themselves to do so, without our knowledge and consent, it has been for nefarious, political reasons such as Hunter Biden’s laptop story, Joe Biden’s selling secrets and favors to name a few. If you need the government to make decisions about what you can or can not read, there is something terribly wrong with you. We do not need or want the government to protect ourselves from ourselves.

The same holds true for the nonexistent “hate speech.” What may be hateful to you, doesn’t mean it’s hateful for others, or hateful at all for that matter. So what if it is? You don’t have to listen to it or read it, your choice. To try and shut it down infringes upon the rights of others, and as the old saying goes, your rights end when they infringe upon others.

And that is the truth.

Everybody has the right to say what they want, and have a platform to do so, whether that platform is a social media account, a stage, or talking, but that same person does not have the right to be heard.

