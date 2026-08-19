Minnesota law enforcement has charged multiple individuals in a sophisticated sex trafficking operation that preyed on vulnerable women for years while allegedly siphoning taxpayer dollars through fraudulent Medicaid billing tied to assisted living facilities and autism “learing centers.”

Four defendants, Frank Reeves, Viktoriya Komonash, Katherine Thomes, and former Anoka County assistant attorney Andrea Sampson each face 26 felony counts related to promoting prostitution and receiving profits from prostitution. A fifth individual, Salman Elmi, faces charges tied to the related Medicaid fraud scheme. At least 13 adult women were identified as victims; prosecutors believe many more exist.

The ring allegedly recruited women, posted commercial sex advertisements (including via a website owned and managed by one defendant), set rates, collected payments, and funneled profits through shell companies. Sampson, who worked in Anoka County’s Family Law and Civil Division from 2017 until she was placed on leave and later terminated after the investigation became known, is accused of securing locations for commercial sex transactions, including properties later promoted as assisted living facilities, and helping maintain corporate entities used to hide and move the proceeds.

What makes the case especially egregious is the crossover into public benefits fraud. Defendants linked to the trafficking operation also operated or had ownership interests in businesses including Reva Health, Reva Autism Center (also referred to as Reva Health Autism Center), Helpful Housing, and Homefelt Assisted Living. These entities billed Medicaid for autism services (including Early Intensive Developmental and Behavioral Intervention / EIDBI services for children), housing stabilization, and assisted living, programs intended to support vulnerable children and adults.

Allegations include false claims, use of trafficking victims as employees or clients, and recruitment of Medicaid enrollees, with total questionable billing in the millions (reports cite figures exceeding $1 million to roughly $2.5 million or more across related entities). One former commercial sex house was converted into an assisted living facility that billed substantial Medicaid sums. When a victim sought to leave the sex work, she was allegedly offered a job as a “provider for kids” at the autism center. Raids on the Reva Autism Center found children present, highlighting the stakes for families relying on legitimate developmental services.

Traffickers exploit isolation, addiction, housing instability, and financial desperation; fraudsters then weaponize the same victims and public programs against taxpayers and legitimate service providers.

The detailed complaints, multi-year investigation, and cross-agency results speak volumes about the competence and determination of Minnesota’s law enforcement professionals. Their work here, tracking a ring that allegedly combined commercial sex exploitation with Medicaid fraud through autism centers and related facilities reaffirms that persistent policing remains one of society’s strongest tools against organized predation and public-resource theft.

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