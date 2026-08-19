Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

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MzP's avatar
MzP
3h

In 2024, I did research in to human trafficking in MN. At the time, MN was 3rd in the country for human trafficking. Does that sound like something people from MN would be okay with if they knew? And while I would like to think it doesn't come from the people in our state? The Democratic governance in this state allowed it to be established and grow. As the parent of an autistic, vulnerable adult on Medicare, I am more than outraged. Thank you for your article. I sincerely hope more people start paying attention to this topic.

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