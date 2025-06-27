The one thing about Tim Walz, Keith Ellison and the rest of the DFL ruling this state, is they think federal law they don’t like doesn’t apply, and that state law reigns supreme.

They have it backward. Federal law is supreme, not state law or the state constitution. They’re about to learn that lesson the hard way as the federal government is rightfully coming after them!

Illegal Aliens take precedence over Minnesota and American citizens in the Walz-DFL reign of terror this state has been subjected to for the last six years. This is wrong, infuriating, insulting and utterly disgusting.

It’s going to change.

The Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Minnesota Wednesday for its laws that provide free and reduced tuition rates to illegal aliens. The laws, a DOJ press release contends, unconstitutionally discriminate against out-of-state U.S. citizens, who are not afforded the same privileges at Minnesota’s public colleges and universities. “No state can be allowed to treat Americans like second-class citizens in their own country by offering financial benefits to illegal aliens,” U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said in announcing the lawsuit. “The Department of Justice just won on this exact issue in Texas, and we look forward to taking this fight to Minnesota in order to protect the rights of American citizens first.”

Illegal Aliens deserve nothing, they are foreign criminals, all of them. By sneaking in to the country they committed a crime. By staying in the country they are committing another crime, therefore, what I said is factual and true. Every illegal alien is a criminal. Minnesota is aiding criminals and should be punished.

“The magnitude of this discrimination against U.S. citizens is substantial. The cost of tuition for resident students is significantly lower than for U.S. citizens that are not in-state residents,” it says. Additionally, the DFL-controlled Minnesota Legislature established in 2023 a free tuition program for students whose families make less than $80,000 annually. Illegal aliens are eligible for the program. The lawsuit asks the U.S. District Court to declare the laws unconstitutional and prohibit their enforcement.

Minnesota Democrats have been thumbing their noses at federal laws they don’t like, with no consequences for far too long. It’s time to make an example of them.

I think individual criminal charges should be filed against every DFL lawmaker who wrote, voted for, and signed this legislation. Like I said, an example needs to be made.

