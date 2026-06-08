This is clearly disappointing, even among some of the DFL. Vance Boelter, the man who had a kill list, hunted, stalked and murdered former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman, her husband and the family dog, attempted to murder State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife and daughter while disguised as a police officer is not death penalty eligible under federal law.

Back in the old west, he would have been hung within days. Even in my lifetime, he would have been executed by now. If Minnesota had the death penalty, pretty sure a death sentence would have been handed down. We have got to go back to a simpler, straight forward, common sense legal system like we had not so long ago. With video, DNA, and other technology it’s almost impossible to send an innocent man to the gallows.

It wasn’t that long ago when “rape” was designated a capital offense, and people were executed for it.

I’m going to try and explain why the death penalty is off the table. I’ve studied a little bit on this subject, however, let it be known I am not a lawyer. If any of you are, feel free to chime in, I welcome your input and knowledge. Especially if I get something wrong, misinterpreted something, etc.. I wholeheartedly welcome your input.

From what I understand, federal death-penalty statutes require prosecutors to prove not only that a killing occurred, but that the killing happened during the commission of a specific federal crime that Congress designated as death-eligible.

With stalking-based charges, prosecutors would need to show that the underlying offense qualifies as a “crime of violence” under federal law. That definition has been narrowed considerably by recent Supreme Court decisions. “Stalking” is not a crime of violence.

Basically federal courts use what’s known as the “categorical approach” when analyzing statutes.

What that means is rather than looking solely at the defendant’s actual conduct, courts ask whether the statutory elements of the crime always require violent force. “Stalking” it does not.

An example would be:

If a statute can be violated through threats, intimidation, harassment, surveillance, or conduct that does not always involve direct physical force, courts may conclude it is not categorically a crime of violence.

If it is not categorically a crime of violence, certain penalty enhancements may become unavailable.

This is why the feds backed away from the death penalty. In this case, the feds could not charge Boelter with murder, but the State of Minnesota can, but there is no death penalty here.

Let’s just suppose DOJ sought the death penalty and obtained a conviction. Well, the defense attorneys would argue on appeal that:

Interstate stalking is not categorically a crime of violence. Therefore it cannot support the death-eligible framework prosecutors relied upon. The death sentence would be legally invalid.

The appellate courts would have no choice but to agree, and the death sentence would be vacated.

It’s not right, it’s not just, it’s not fair, but it’s the law. Until we rewrite, modify, or amend it, we’re stuck with it.

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