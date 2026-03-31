The lawsuit by the U.S. Department of Justice against Minnesota and the Minnesota State High School League is a necessary step to restore the original meaning of Title IX.

Title IX was designed to protect opportunities for female athletes based on biological sex. Allowing biological males to compete in girls’ sports undermines that foundation by creating inherent competitive imbalances. Fairness in athletics depends on clear boundaries, and without them, the very purpose of women’s sports is compromised.

This is all about preserving equal opportunity. Policies like Minnesota’s force female athletes to bear the cost of ideological decisions, risking roster spots, records, and scholarships. That’s not equality.

The DOJ’s action reaffirms a simple principle: civil rights laws should be enforced as written. If Title IX can be stretched beyond recognition, then its guarantees become meaningless. Protecting women’s sports is not controversial—it is common sense, and it is long overdue.

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