I remember when it was two newspapers. The Minneapolis Tribune was the morning edition, and the Minneapolis Star was the evening paper. They merged in 1982.

It’s true, the New York Times even mocked the Star Tribune and its blatantly progressive leftism which began around 1960 when John C. Cowles became the CEO. John was very progressive, and those views began surfacing in 1968 and have steadily become more and more extreme and biased.

To most of us, that paper is referred to as “the bird cage liner” or “the red star.”

Pretty close to 20 years ago I wrote for the popular blog Anti-Strib, and our whole purpose was to expose the Strib’s extremism, and correct their stories with facts, and that included telling the whole story. That paper was the gift that kept on giving in that respect.

Anti-Strib is no more. It was over in 2012. I was known as “The Admiral” back in those days, good times!

The rumblings have been going on for some time, but after periodic threats over the years, Tracy "Il Duce" Eberly is going to pull the plug on Anti-Strib, where you are greeted with the cheerful, stirring motto "We're not complete assholes!"



Tracy and his long list of contributors (17 at last count) are a contentious bunch, but also a very talented group as well, including one of my favorite bloggers and an important early supporter of this feature, the Lady Logician. It's never been a blog for the faint of heart -- the language is often R-rated and the invective has never been in short supply. It's also been a place that has long welcomed dissenting opinions; one of the major players at A-S has been a fellow named Ed Salden, a smart and thoughtful liberal who has produced some of the most interesting work that Tracy has published.

Yep! That was us, alright!

Blogs come and go all the time. Very few have the impact on the local blogosphere that A-S did. The disparate voices gathered there will have to find new outlets; in one case that has already happened. That's good news. The voices of A-S -- Kermit, the Admiral, Harlan Kraqure, Margaret and all the others -- are voices that we need to hear. I wish them all well and thank Tracy for the insight.

I often times think it would be fun to get the band back together again. I’m still in touch occasionally with a few of the writers. We’ve all moved on.

I brought that up because of what I didn’t see, and did see in the bird cage liner. It’s classic Anti-Strib stuff that reminded me of the old days. Specifically this headline from Thursday (7/24/25)

Here they go again spreading innuendo, jumping on bashing and destroying Trump without all the facts, and all they do is spread misinformation.

Trump is the one who ordered the release of the Epstein files, if he had something to hide, this would have been buried a long time ago and he never would have talked about it, let alone releasing it.

This is just Russia collusion all over again.

And speaking of Russia collusion that Barack Obama and senior staff used in a years long coup attempt to oust a duly elected president, and committing treason while doing so, the bird cage liner never reported that.

Nope, they didn’t. It doesn’t fit their narrative.

I looked and couldn’t find anything, maybe they did print something, but I never saw it.

Nope. It should have been in this edition after Tulsi Gabbard released the files and documents on Friday (7/18/25).

You know if Trump was behind something like that it would be front page news.

Maybe they just didn’t get that information set up before it went in to publication.

So let’s just go ahead and see if maybe they would have it on Monday, after all, Tulsi was on the Sunday morning circuit, and so were others. The Strib just had to have it Monday, right?

Huh! Well I’ll be darned. Not one headline, not one word for the biggest political scandal in American history that almost toppled our form of government from the state’s largest newspaper, and the 7th largest paper in the country.

You can bet it would still be front page news if Trump, or any other Republican (but especially Trump) did something like this to a Democrat president.

Because it didn’t… Crickets.

