Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is suing TikTok, calling it “digital nicotine” and accusing the app of addicting kids. He’s right about the danger. TikTok is poison—an algorithm designed in Beijing to hook American kids, wreck their attention spans, push toxic content, and funnel their data straight into the hands of a hostile foreign government. Parents have known this for years. Conservatives have sounded the alarm for years.

So why now? Because Keith Ellison sees a chance to do what he does best: expand government power.

Ellison’s lawsuit pretends to be about protecting children, but his solution is the same as always—court orders, bureaucrats, and more state control over private life. What’s missing? Any real respect for the role of parents. Any recognition that the family, not the Attorney General’s office, is the first line of defense against cultural rot.

This is the progressive playbook: wait until Big Tech’s damage is undeniable, then swoop in with lawsuits and regulations that make politicians look heroic while leaving families weaker and more dependent on the state. Ellison isn’t protecting kids—he’s exploiting a crisis to grow his power.

The conservative answer is clear. TikTok should be banned at the federal level—not just sued in state courtrooms—because it is both a security threat and a cultural weapon. But more than that, parents must reclaim authority in their own homes. Delete the app. Teach kids resilience. Stop letting schools and Silicon Valley dictate the terms of childhood.

Ellison’s lawsuit may win headlines, but it won’t fix the problem. The only thing that will is strong families and leaders willing to confront Big Tech directly—not by turning over more power to progressive politicians, but by restoring parental authority and protecting American culture from foreign influence.

Keith Ellison is right about TikTok. But he’s the wrong man, with the wrong motives, pushing the wrong solution.

