And a douchebag he is.

The Daily Caller:

Bob Iger, the newly appointed CEO of Disney, pledged to double down on LGBT “storytelling” in the company’s animated kids’ movies during a Monday town hall with employees, according to The New York Times.

An employee at the town hall asked Iger about the company’s commitment to LGBT storytelling in the future, and he responded affirmatively.

“One of the core values of our storytelling is inclusion and acceptance and tolerance, and we can’t lose that,” Iger said, according to the NYT.