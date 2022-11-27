Joe Biden never accepts responsibility for the failures that he created, he’s just like Obama and every left leaning person, it’s always somebody or something else’s fault. What’s worse is that he won’t reverse his policies and reimplement the ones from the previous administration that worked, for the good of the country, he just doubles down on his fuck ups.

Now, the inflation he and his party caused is the fault of the fake fairy tale of the disproven theory of climate change, and of course, Vladimir Putin. Unreal. What a douchebag.

Thanksgiving Dinner Cost Soars 20% From 2021, Biden Admin Blames Climate Change & Putin

So, for blaming the high cost of a Thanksgiving meal due to your inflation causing bad policies, come and get your Golden Douchebag award for being this week’s, “Douchebag Of The Week.”

