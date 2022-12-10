Fox News:

President Biden defended his decision to skip visiting the U.S.-Mexico border while in Arizona on Tuesday, saying, "there are more important things."

Biden made the defense while boarding Marine One to depart the White House on Tuesday. Biden has never visited the border throughout his presidency, despite the ongoing crisis with record numbers of illegal aliens crossing the border each month.

While in a border state, no time to look at the border because there are “more important things”? Like what? Peddling more of the insane climate change, clean energy crap? Encouraging everyone to get their 813th Covid booster? Making sure every library has a tranny drag show? Ensuring Arizona is spending their “fair share” to “save the planet?” The fuck outta hear you worthless piece of shit. Unbelievable!

The truth is, he doesn’t have the courage to look at his own handiwork.

What a douchebag. A cowardly douchebag.

You can’t top this, and that’s why Joe Biden is awarded “The Golden Douchebag Award.”

Joe Biden. Worst. President. Ever.

