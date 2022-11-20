Bob is right. You’re a douchebag Michelle Obama.

First question, why is she in the news? She’s irrelevant, she’s a nothing, a nobody, except to the false God, pagan, idol worshipping boot lickers, and they’re all leftists and they don’t count, nor do they matter.

Remember this shit?

How did she, an unelected nobody get the position of “lunch lady” for the public schools?

Nobody wanted to eat kale and an apple for lunch, WTF?

She really thinks she’s something special, a legend in her own mind.

Well, a couple of idol worshippers (Stephen Colbert & Ellen DeGeneres) had a hard hitting interview with her about why she had straight hair when she was in the White House. Honest to God, who gives a shit?

Ahh, but leave it to Michelle to lecture about stupid shit.

New York Post:

“I would get my staff all worried, too. I was like, ‘I was thinking about getting braids,’” Obama said. “That’s the African American experience… but women in offices that are worried, ‘Should I wear skirts? Should I wear pantyhose?’ I hate pantyhose.” The Chicago native continued: “But when you’re carrying all this other stuff, this mask, these differences and you’re trying to do your job, it’s just an extra burden on overcoming.”

Oh poor Michelle and all her burdens. Just STFU and go away, will ya?

And for this sheer phony bullshit, Michelle is awarded the Golden Douchebag Award for being this week’s, Douchebag Of The Week.

Leave a comment

Share