The problem is simple to identify. The DFL-DSA Party Coalition. Leftwing rule and policies have destroyed downtown. It’s nothing you don’t know. Penalize and villainize business and the wealthy who are the job creators, exorbitant taxation, out of control crime, focussing on stupid, petty crap instead of the real issues. It’s what every left leaning city and state has in common, that’s why they are such third world shit holes. Minneapolis is no different.

Being described as terrible, new numbers looking into the value of buildings in downtown Minneapolis are setting up yet another year of a heavier lift for homeowners’ property tax bills. As those buildings continue to significantly lose value, it’s the residents who have to make up the gap in property taxes to fund the city.

When this happens, the people leave and go somewhere affordable, then tax rates rise again due to the loss of taxpayer revenue. Rinse and repeat.

The downtown buildings have dropped 45% in value since [2021], and they’re still dropping. According to city data, here are those market valuations for the commercial buildings in downtown Minneapolis:

2021: $7,501,085,700

2026: $4,135,417,900

Also shared in that data, in that same time frame, the percentage of property taxes homeowners were forced to pay went from 49.4% in 2021 to 55.6% in 2026. That trajectory is unsustainable. The rate right now, today, is unsustainable for most residents.

Here’s the thing. Minneapolis, especially downtown can be saved and turned around. But it won’t be. The reason why it won’t is very simple. 80% of the voters are closed-minded ideologues and will continue voting the way they always have. They are voting for the very problems plaguing the city, and they won’t change.

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