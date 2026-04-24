It’s shocking what has happened to downtown Minneapolis. Empty storefronts, empty skyway’s, empty restaurants, and the once vibrant City Centre, a shopping mall that occupied the first three floors of the Multi Foods tower has maybe a half a dozen businesses now. There’s nothing there anymore.

Oh, and speaking of City Centre, did you know that you are forbidden to video or even take photographs inside? Oh yeah, the flashlight cops were given orders by somebody not to allow that. Why? That answer is simple. They don’t want anyone to know what’s really going on. That would expose the lies of the mayor, the governor, the city council, etc… when they keep lying by saying downtown is booming and back, and is not a ghost town.

Downtown is dead, it will never come back as long as the city is run by the same party that has run it for over a hundred years, the DFL, and now the DSA.

Check out this video, it’s shocking.

Reality paints a different picture than the fairy tales the usual suspects are peddling, doesn’t it?

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