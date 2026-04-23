Dragon Slayer: America’s Pivotal Role in the Indo-Pacific

By Travis A. Karnes

April 20, 2026

In the vast expanse of the Indo-Pacific, America stands as the indispensable defender—guardian of freedom, guarantor of open sea lanes, and bulwark against authoritarian aggression. Red China and its erratic ally North Korea pose existential threats to regional stability, sovereignty, and the rules-based order that has underpinned prosperity for decades. These adversaries pursue multi-domain dominance through conventional, nuclear, hypersonic, cyber, and space warfare. Yet America possesses the will, the allies, and the strategic vision to prevail. Drawing on insights from visionary authors and military leaders, this article outlines a strategy of strong national economic deterrent alongside a Reagan-style commitment to Taiwan. Peace through strength, not appeasement, is the path forward.

The Red Dragon’s Multifaceted Menace

The People’s Republic of China (PRC) has transformed its People’s Liberation Army (PLA) into a peer competitor capable of challenging U.S. primacy across every domain. Beijing’s core operational concept—Multi-Domain Precision Warfare (MDPW)—integrates command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) systems powered by artificial intelligence and big data. This enables instantaneous aggregation of forces to strike weaknesses in U.S. and allied operations, from the First Island Chain to the open ocean. PLA exercises routinely rehearse firepower strikes, blockades, and amphibious assaults on Taiwan, while gray-zone tactics—coercive patrols, island-building, and legal warfare—erode neighbors’ sovereignty in the South and East China Seas.

China’s Rapid Airpower Buildup:

The PLA Air Force (PLAAF) and Naval Aviation are undergoing one of the most aggressive modernization campaigns in history. Production of advanced fighters has surged dramatically, with the fifth-generation J-20 stealth fighter now being manufactured at rates of 100-120 aircraft per year. The fleet has grown to over 300 J-20s in service, on track to reach approximately 1,000 by 2030. Complementary production of J-35 carrier-based stealth fighters and J-16 multirole aircraft adds hundreds more advanced platforms annually, giving China the potential to field the world’s largest fleet of modern combat aircraft. These platforms, equipped with long-range air-to-air missiles, advanced sensors, and increasingly capable engines, are designed to contest air superiority over the Taiwan Strait and beyond, threaten U.S. and allied bases, and support massed strikes against naval forces. This air buildup compresses response times and raises the risks for any U.S. intervention in a regional crisis.

Nuclear escalation forms the ultimate backstop. The PRC is rapidly expanding its arsenal, projected to exceed 1,000 operational warheads by 2030, many at heightened readiness. It fields a maturing nuclear triad—land-based ICBMs, submarine-launched ballistic missiles, and air-launched systems—paired with new intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of delivering conventional or nuclear payloads. This buildup supports “strategic counterbalance” against the United States while enabling conventional aggression under a nuclear shadow.

Hypersonic weapons amplify the danger. Systems like the DF-17 hypersonic glide vehicle, along with advancing cruise and ballistic variants, evade traditional missile defenses through speed, maneuverability, and unpredictable trajectories. These weapons target U.S. bases, carrier strike groups, and regional allies, compressing decision timelines and complicating deterrence.

In cyberspace and space, Beijing wages relentless, deniable campaigns. Operations such as Volt Typhoon have infiltrated critical U.S. infrastructure, poised to disrupt military logistics and civilian power grids in conflict. In orbit, the PLA deploys expansive satellite constellations for targeting, alongside counterspace weapons—including kinetic anti-satellite (ASAT) missiles, jamming, spoofing, and co-orbital “space tugs.” These tools threaten to blind U.S. forces, sever command links, and contest the ultimate high ground. China’s 2027 modernization goals explicitly aim for “strategic decisive victory” over Taiwan and regional dominance, rendering the Indo-Pacific a theater of integrated coercion short of—or escalating to—war.

North Korea’s Rogue Arsenal: Fueling Regional Instability

Pyongyang complements Beijing’s threats as an unpredictable nuclear wildcard. Leader Kim Jong-un has fielded the world’s largest mobile ICBMs, including solid-fuel Hwasong-18 and Hwasong-19 variants capable of striking the U.S. homeland with multiple independently targetable reentry vehicles (MIRVs) in development. Hypersonic glide warheads on intermediate-range systems further complicate defenses, while short- and medium-range ballistic missiles saturate South Korea, Japan, and U.S. forces.

Nuclear warheads—potentially dozens to hundreds—serve both deterrence and warfighting. Pyongyang’s special operations forces, submarine-launched missiles, and chemical/biological options add layers of terror. In cyberspace, North Korean hackers (Lazarus Group and affiliates) steal cryptocurrency, fund the regime, and conduct espionage against defense industries. Space ambitions include spy satellites and rudimentary ASAT potential, often aided by Russian and Chinese technology transfers.

This arsenal destabilizes the region, emboldens Beijing through proxy pressure, and diverts U.S. resources. Coordinated with China’s multi-domain playbook, North Korea’s provocations risk miscalculation that spirals into broader conflict.

Forging Victory: America’s Integrated Winning Strategy

America’s response must reject reactive containment for proactive, multi-domain dominance. Visionaries provide the blueprint: a strategy emphasizing strong central defense institutions, sovereign economic resilience, and unapologetic alliances paired with a strong national economic deterrent.

Technological and Air-Space Superiority:

Techno-thrillers and strategic analyses depict high-tech U.S. airpower—advanced fighters, bombers, and space-based systems—neutralizing Chinese aggression in the Spratlys and beyond. They envision a China-led axis war where U.S. breakthroughs in naval and space domains turn the tide. The strategy: Accelerate deployment of next-generation platforms, hypersonic countermeasures, resilient satellite constellations, and AI-driven command networks. Prioritize Multi-Domain Task Forces that integrate land, sea, air, cyber, and space effects to penetrate A2/AD bubbles. Space must remain the high ground—defended aggressively against ASAT threats—while cyber commands preemptively harden critical infrastructure.

Countering Unrestricted Warfare:

Analyses expose China’s “three warfares” (psychological, media, legal) alongside kinetic and economic coercion. The counter: Whole-of-government resilience—decoupling critical supply chains, countering influence operations, and exposing CCP malign activities. America must mirror this with information dominance and sanctions that impose real costs without hesitation.

Maritime Forward Presence and Alliance Power:

Robust naval posture, forward bases, and freedom of navigation remain essential to deter Chinese expansion. An America First Pacific NATO-style collective defense alliance should be established to bind key partners in mutual security commitments, enabling rapid, coordinated responses across the region. Revive and expand this: Grow the Navy, fortify the First Island Chain with distributed lethal forces, and deepen Quad, AUKUS, and bilateral ties with Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, and Australia. Joint exercises must simulate high-end conflict, signaling unbreakable resolve.

Strong National Economic Deterrent:

A strong federal defense apparatus—funded responsibly, not through bloated bureaucracy—pairs with emphasis on domestic industry and in a Hamiltonian fiscal prudence. Decouple from CCP supply chains in semiconductors, rare earths, and pharmaceuticals. Impose reciprocal tariffs and investment restrictions that starve Beijing’s military modernization. Build resilient, friend-shored manufacturing to deny economic leverage. This deterrent weaponizes interdependence asymmetrically: collective allied resilience against Chinese coercion, ensuring any aggression triggers cascading economic isolation.

Trump’s Reagan-Type Role in Taiwan:

President Trump’s approach echoes Ronald Reagan’s peace-through-strength doctrine—arming Taiwan with advanced defensive systems while maintaining strategic clarity that any invasion would meet overwhelming U.S. response. Sell Taiwan the tools to impose prohibitive costs: anti-ship missiles, air defenses, cyber resilience, and asymmetric capabilities. Publicly affirm the Taiwan Relations Act’s spirit, conduct freedom-of-navigation operations, and integrate Taiwan into regional defense architectures. Crucially, President Trump should visit Taiwan. Such a high-profile visit would send an unmistakable signal of American resolve, shatter Beijing’s narrative of inevitable dominance, and rally regional allies much as Reagan’s bold actions stiffened resistance to Soviet aggression. Like Reagan’s moral clarity against the “Evil Empire,” a Trump visit to Taipei would affirm that Taiwan’s democracy is worth defending and that the United States will not abandon a key partner. This symbolic yet substantive act, paired with enhanced arms sales and joint training, would deter without provoking while buying Taiwan critical time to bolster its defenses.

Securing Decisive Victory: A New American Century in the Indo-Pacific

This is not a strategy of mere deterrence or managed decline—it is a comprehensive campaign plan for victory, forged in the spirit of a relentless American military and technological superiority. We must build and deploy overwhelming multi-domain forces that can dominate the air, sea, space, and cyber realms from day one of any conflict. No more incrementalism or risk-averse bureaucracy: America must surge production of hypersonic interceptors, next-generation submarines, unmanned loyal wingmen, orbital strike capabilities, and hardened command networks that render Chinese A2/AD systems obsolete.

The United States and its allies must commit to total superiority—pre-positioned lethal forces across the First and Second Island Chains, rapid reinforcement from the homeland, and information warfare that exposes the CCP’s lies while demoralizing its troops. Economic warfare must bite hard and immediately: full-spectrum decoupling of critical technologies, secondary sanctions on any nation aiding Beijing, and a national industrial mobilization that recalls the Arsenal of Democracy.

With President Trump leading the way—visiting Taiwan, arming it to the teeth, and projecting unyielding strength—America will once again prove that free nations, backed by unmatched military power and moral clarity, can slay the dragon. The alternative is surrender: a Chinese-dominated Indo-Pacific where tyranny replaces liberty and American influence fades into history. That future is unacceptable. Through bold leadership, relentless innovation, and ironclad alliances, we will secure decisive victory, preserve freedom, and usher in a new American century of peace through overwhelming strength.

Travis A. Karnes is a strategic analyst who was the FMR lead editor of the Peace Through Strength Institute.

This article was originally published by RealClearDefense and made available via RealClearWire.

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness