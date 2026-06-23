Stupid bitch got what she had coming. Too bad she wasn’t maimed. Apparently her parents never taught her not to play in the traffic.

Reports published yesterday (June 22) say that a woman from Minnesota (naturally) participating in an anti-ICE obstruction demonstration outside the Delaney Hall immigration detention facility in Newark, New Jersey, was struck by a vehicle while holding an upside-down U.S. flag. The incident occurred during a Father's Day dumbass vigil calling for the release of detained fathers, who are actually criminals. According to multiple news reports, the professional protester was knocked to the ground but was not believed to have suffered serious injuries and reportedly had not sought medical treatment afterward.

Even in Newark, a nobody from Minnesota manages to embarrass the state.

Witness video circulated online shows a red Dodge Challenger entering the facility and making contact with the protester before continuing forward.

Get the hell out of the roadway you stupid bitch, then you won’t get run over. What in the hell is wrong with those imbeciles?

They’re all professional protesters flown in from all over the country by Soros funded entities. You can’t tell me this dumb shit from Minnesota is independently wealthy and can travel the country protesting and agitating. She’s paid for.

What a loser. No life skills, no career, just gets paid coffee change to protest, and will never amount to anything in life.

Here’s a full three minute video that shows more of what happened and how the agitators are at fault.

Run ‘em all over, I say.

Antifa pieces of shit.

As of this writing, publicly available reports identify the injured demonstrator only as being a female from Minnesota; I have not found a confirmed name in reporting available so far.

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