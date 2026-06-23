Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
dave's avatar
dave
1h

See im a little different. I wouldn't stop . Id probably back up and try it again.

Reply
Share
Angelus Irae ☩'s avatar
Angelus Irae ☩
1h

Die, Communists. Die.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chip Drewry · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture