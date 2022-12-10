According to “Genius Joe,” she’s the smartest person on the U.S. Supreme Court! Never mind she can’t define the word, “woman,” even though she is one, and has been all of her entire life. I don’t know about you, but that says “genius” to me!

This goes well beyond jaw droppingly stupid.

The Gateway Pundit:

The US Supreme Court on Monday listened to arguments in a case about a Colorado web designer who doesn’t want to create wedding websites for same-sex couples. The conservative justices argued the web designer has freedom of speech to choose which websites she designs. Enter Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson… KBJ used the Christmas classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” to argue the First Amendment case. “I want to do video depictions of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ and knowing that movie very well, I want to be authentic, and so only white children and families can be customers for that particular product. Everybody else can, I’ll give to everybody else I’ll sell them anything they want, just not the ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ depictions,” Ketanji Brown Jackson said. “I‘m expressing something, right? For the purposes of that speech. I can say anti-discrimination laws can’t make me sell ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ packages to non-white individuals.” ”This business wants to express its own view of nostalgia about Christmases past by reproducing classic 1940’s and 1950’s Santa scenes, they do it in sepia tone and they are customizing each one,” Ketanji Brown Jackson said.

Huh?

What sewer did Joe Biden and the democrats go down, and then scrape the bottom of, until they found her?

She is the most incompetent buffoon to ever serve on the Supreme Court in this nation’s history. How do you explain this lunacy?

Oh yeah! The bar was lowered because she was an affirmative action hire. She met the criteria, a woman, and a black. That’s a twofer! Forget about qualifications, we got the black woman!

