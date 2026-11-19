More Americans could die under expanded assisted suicide if new Democrat trifectas push the policy nationwide. Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) program shows exactly where this road leads: rapid expansion beyond terminal illness into loneliness, psychiatric distress, and social vulnerability, with the state increasingly treating death as a solution to inconvenient lives.

Canada legalized MAID in 2016 for those whose natural death was reasonably foreseeable. In 2021 it opened “Track 2” for people whose deaths were not reasonably foreseeable, those with disabilities or chronic conditions who could live for years or decades. Official numbers climbed fast. By recent counts MAID accounted for roughly 6% of all Canadian deaths, tens of thousands of people. Coroners’ reviews and reporting from Ontario and elsewhere have documented cases in which isolation, loneliness, poverty, housing insecurity, and feeling like a burden were major drivers of the request. Patients with untreated or inadequately treated mental health issues and addictions have appeared in the data. Track 2 recipients show higher rates of material deprivation and social marginalization than the general population in several analyses. Critics, including some psychiatrists who once worked inside the system, describe a bait-and-switch: a program sold as compassion for the dying became a pathway out of a painful life for people whose primary suffering was social or psychiatric.

The next planned expansion is eligibility for mental illness as the sole underlying condition, that has been delayed repeatedly and, as of late 2026, the federal government moved to bar it indefinitely amid lack of consensus and warnings that clinicians cannot reliably distinguish irremediable psychiatric suffering from treatable suicidality. That pause doesn’t erase the earlier pattern. Loneliness and psychiatric distress were already being folded into the justification for ending lives. When the state offers a clean, bureaucratic death while mental-health care, housing, and income supports remain inadequate, the message to the vulnerable is clear: your continued existence is optional.

Once the principle is established that some lives are not worth the cost or the trouble, the criteria expand. Governments under fiscal and ideological pressure have every incentive to prefer a one-time lethal injection over years of expensive care. That’s what happens under medicare for all, single payer, whatever you choose to call socialized medicine, the Democrats preferred healthcare plan for everyone except themselves. Canada’s experience already includes documented instances in which social factors loomed large and alternatives were not vigorously pursued. Scale that up across American states newly under full Democrat control, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and others, and the same logic travels. Assisted-suicide bills that once stalled become law. Eligibility that starts with terminal cancer drifts toward “grievous and irremediable” suffering defined ever more broadly. Loneliness, depression, and “psychiatric reasons” become acceptable grounds. The state’s role shifts from protecting life to facilitating its end.

History supplies the warning. Totalitarian regimes in Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union medicalized the disposal of the unwanted. Psychiatric diagnoses and social “uselessness” were deployed as pretexts for killing those who did not fit the regime’s vision—the disabled, the depressed, the politically inconvenient, the burdensome. The machinery was clinical, the language was therapeutic, and the result was mass death dressed as mercy or hygiene. Canada’s trajectory is not identical in scale or intent, but the conceptual move is the same: redefine certain categories of human suffering as grounds for state-sanctioned killing, then expand the categories. When psychiatric labels and loneliness become sufficient reasons to end a life, the door opens for any government that finds dissenters, the chronically ill, or the socially isolated inconvenient.

Americans who value the equal dignity of every person—born and unborn, healthy and disabled, hopeful and despairing—should reject this. Democrat trifectas now hold the power in multiple states to import Canada’s model. And they will. It’s already on the table here in Minnesota and it will pass, and be signed in to law by Amy Klobuchar. The record shows where it goes: from terminal illness to social isolation, from physical decline to psychiatric despair, from individual choice to systemic pressure. The only reliable safeguard is to refuse the first step. Here in Minnesota, it’s too late to refuse that first step, it’s going to get done.

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