Edina High School’s warning that students may be suspended for “making light of immigration threats” is not about safety. It is about control. Cloaked in the language of compassion, it is a blunt attempt by a public school to police speech.

Schools already have rules against threats, harassment, and bullying. That is not what this policy targets. Edina’s language—“making light,” “causing fear,” “referencing ICE”—is deliberately vague. It replaces clear standards with subjective feelings, giving administrators broad discretion to punish speech they find objectionable.

Everyone knows how this will work in practice. Speech that aligns with progressive views on immigration will be tolerated. Speech that questions, mocks, or even neutrally discusses immigration enforcement will carry risk.

Public schools are government institutions bound by the First Amendment. Immigration enforcement is federal law and a central political issue debated openly by lawmakers and voters. Teaching students that mentioning it can result in suspension sends a clear lesson: some opinions are allowed, others are not.

The justification offered is fear. Some students, administrators say, may feel afraid. Who would feel afraid? Oh yeah, the people that aren’t supposed to be here, that broke the law twice, citizens of another country. Who cares if they’re afraid? They don’t count anyway. A free society does not censor speech because someone reacts emotionally to it.

I highly encourage every EHS student to call ICE and report every single illegal alien in that school. If for no other reason, you’d be sticking it to the school and that woke POS priciple.

What this policy really produces is silence. Students learn quickly that the safest option is to say nothing unless they are repeating approved language. Debate disappears. Resilience is replaced with fragility. Education gives way to conditioning.

Public schools exist to educate citizens, not manufacture conformity or indoctrinate in to some completely unAmerican ideology. When administrators threaten suspension over speech, they abandon neutrality and undermine the civic mission of education. Edina’s directive is illiberal, authoritarian, and exactly the wrong lesson to teach students in a free country.

