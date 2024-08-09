Education in Minnesota is failing, much the same as on a national level. Every two years local districts beg for more money, and every year during the legislative session, Democrats always allocate more money to education, and just like nationally, with all the billions in new education funding, the results are the same. Failure. Common sense tells us quite clearly that more money is not the answer.

This from Alpha News shows how dire Minnesota education has become under DFL governance, and the “Education Governor,” former teacher Tim Walz.

According to MDE, in 2023:

Less than 50% of all public-school students are proficient in reading

There are roughly 435,000 Minnesota students who struggle with reading

In math, only 46% of students are proficient

Only 52% of 10th-grade students were proficient in reading

A mere 36% of 11th-grade students were proficient in math

The shocking lack of math and reading proficiency for the entire state of Minnesota does not happen due to a few failing schools or even school districts. No, the evidence is clear the failure is systemic throughout the entire public education system.

As in the rest of the nation, Minnesota needs teachers, not social justice activists who teach math, reading, etc.. The state needs to stop with the climate kook nonsense, the pronouns, etc… and just teach. The schools are for learning, they are not the neighborhood soup kitchen. Again I emphasize, just teach. Set up special classes for kids who are struggling in a subject.

I could go through a whole litany of things that need to change including kicking government out of the schools, and stop spending 30 or 40 million dollars on a performing arts center so a select few can put on a play, spend that money improving your local school.

There’s just too much unnecessary spending going on, and too much mandatory junk classes being forced on to the kids.

Leave a comment

Share

Message Chip Drewry

Share The Starboard Sentinel