I’m not going to get in to a lengthy post about this sick, twisted freak who was a candidate for the Minnesota Teacher of the Year, the photo’s say it all.

Thomas Rosengren, was a teacher at Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School District in Grove City. He was a sixth-grade social studies and earth science teacher, as well as the school’s theater director and reportedly the coach of the boys’ junior high baseball team.

Grove City is located on U.S. Highway 12, eighteen miles east of Willmar.

This vulgar crap makes you want to vomit, doesn’t it?

Yeah. Me too. 🤢🤮

Welcome to woke Minnesota, the land of 10,000 too many taxes and freaks.

Cowboy Tommy withdrew his finalist consideration for teacher of the year, and the Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School District has confirmed that he is no longer employed with them after news of this was broken by Alpha News.

I’m just so disgusted with this crap, and this horrible state, I don’t have anymore words.

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