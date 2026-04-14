Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

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Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
5h

Who knew Minnesota Nice was a misspelling of Minnesota Vice, or in this case, Minnesota Lice.

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Journal Pathways's avatar
Journal Pathways
5h

Disgusting. Thank you for keeping us informed 😖

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